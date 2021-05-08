They earn more for not working: they “blame” benefits and stimulus checks for lack of employees in restaurants after the pandemic in New York



Investments to guarantee distance.

Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

While many dream of a fourth stimulus check, others warn of the serious effect that federal benefits are having on job recovery and economic revival. in what appears to be the end of the coronavirus.

Opposition politicians like Senator (R-Florida) Marco Rubio warn that a large number of companies have not been able to hire more staff because “the government is paying them not to go back to work.”

As a local example of the counterproductive reality, several NYC restaurants say they are affected by worker shortages and therefore they have not been able to reopen at higher capacity, a step that is considered essential to revitalize the economy and tax revenues, further diminished by the population exodus, creating a vicious circle.

Mark Jaffe of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce told NY1 News that “Many low-wage workers are encouraged to stay home to maximize their benefits.”

Philippe Massoud, CEO of the Lebanese restaurant “Ilili” in the Flatiron district of Manhattan, told the New York Post that “Has left no stone unturned” in an effort to fill 15 jobs, But it is difficult to compete with the large unemployment checks.

“If I had a grueling job and made $ 600 a week and had the option to make $ 600 and not break my back, the choice is obvious,” Massoud said. And added that The plan to revive the pandemic-ravaged economy, even paying $ 600 to $ 805 in state and federal unemployment benefits per week, has failed in NYC.

“The government unwittingly shot itself in the foot,” He said. “The stimulus plan is being completely undermined by the unemployment program.” As an example, he says that his restaurant on famous Fifth Avenue and East 27th Street can only be open at 50% capacity, with no lunch service, because it is understaffed. “The program must stop immediately …” We need to encourage people to work. “

“Bobby Van’s Steakhouse” has also been unable to open two of its four restaurants in Manhattan due to a worker shortage, owner Joseph Smith said. “I know the $ 300 dollars [extra] they were given with good intentions … but it really isn’t working that way. The waiters don’t want to go back. It is a real problem ”.

In September the City Council approved that New York restaurants could optionally charge up to 10% extra to help them overcome losses and extra expenses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in relation to remodeling to guarantee social distancing.