Some Americans may be unintentionally throwing away their long-awaited economic impact payments for coronavirus. That’s because, starting last week, the Treasury Department and the IRS began sending payments in regular white envelopes that could be mistaken for spam, as reported by NBC News.

While some people have already received their payments as direct deposits or paper checks by mail, nearly 4 million people, including those for whom the agency does not have bank accounts on file, will receive their payments in the form of prepaid debit cards. The only problem is that debit cards come in envelopes that say “Money Network Cardholder Services” and don’t bear any federal agency marks or badges.

That has led some recipients to complain that they look too similar to unwanted credit card offerings, leading some to accidentally throw cards, which could hold up to $ 3,400 for a family of four, in the trash.

“I hadn’t heard of this, but did I just receive my coveted stimulus money through a debit card? At first I was very suspicious because I didn’t know about this, but I researched it and it’s legitimate … and it actually has money, “Valerieflames tweeted.

Politico editor Zack Stanton tweeted: “I almost threw mine in the junk mail: the sender’s address was ‘Money Network Cardholder Services’, there is no indication that it is from the United States government / Treasury. Within that envelope? A government debit card with $ 2,400. “

Bonnie Moore from Florida told WINK-TV from Fort Myers: “My husband looked at it, read it briefly and said, ‘Do you want this?’ And I said, “I don’t need another fake card,” so he cut it to pieces. Next thing you see, I’m in the trash can trying to get all the pieces together, which didn’t work. “

To help taxpayers identify the cards, the IRS said in a frequently asked question that they will bear the Visa logo and that they are issued by MetaBank. A letter included with the cards explains that it is the Economic Impact Payment Card. More information is available at eipcard.com.

To activate the cards, taxpayers should call 1-800-240-8100 to verify their identities and set their PINs. They must also sign the back of their cards.

The cards can be used as regular debit cards for online transactions or can be passed through stores, where users can also opt for cash back.

Other parts of the federal government seemed to have realized that the payment and the letter could be confusing. “I received a VISA Economic Impact Payment prepaid debit card from the government in the mail. Is it a scam?” is one of the frequently asked questions articles published on the website of the Office of Consumer Financial Protection.

“This is not a scam. The government is sending some people Economic Impact Payment Cards if they qualified for a stimulus payment and the IRS was unable to directly deposit the payment,” the site continues.

The card can be used without charge, but some optional services may incur fees, including a $ 2 withdrawal fee after the first ATM withdrawal, 25 cents for a balance inquiry, and $ 5 more for an in-person withdrawal. You cannot withdraw more than $ 1,000 from an ATM in one day.

Taxpayers who want to pay rent with the cards should check with their owners to find out if they have the means to accept electronic payments or use applications like Venmo or Zelle.

Anyone who needs a paper check generated can call the customer service number above and request that a “Network Money Check” be mailed to them. After it arrives, they must fill in the date, dollar amount, and payee, but then they must call back to activate the check.

This news originally appeared on our sister network NBC News and was written in English by Ben Popken, a senior business reporter.

.