they drew 1-1 with a goal from Messi

06/04/2021 at 4:45 AM CEST

Veronica Brunati

The Argentine team drew 1 to 1 against Chile in Santiago del Estero on the seventh day of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Those of the albiceleste could not honor Diego Maradona with a victory as they wanted.

Scaloni’s men had the best situations at the feet of Lionel Messi, who put his team ahead with a penalty goal 24 minutes after a foul by Guillermo Maripán on Lautaro Martínez that was sanctioned by the referee Jesús Valenzuela after consulting the VAR.

But the joy for the transitory victory did not last long, because Chile achieved the tie with a goal by Alexis Sanchez at 35 minutes.

A few minutes later Lionel Messi had the second chance to score with a free kick, but Claudio Bravo blocked the shot and the teams went into the break with a 1-1 draw.

In the second part Argentina lacked game and variants before the bolt of Chile that retreated in his field to try to neutralize the local and hurt him on the counterattack. As the minutes went by, defender Cuty Romero gained prominence, who in addition to cutting, was the one who tried to go on the attack to break lines and drag the Chilean brands.

Scaloni made changes and sent Ángel Correa for Lucas Ocampos, Lisandro Martínez for Martinez Quarta, and Julian Alvarez for Ángel Di Maria. The young River forward came in to break lines and stood out with his overflows from the first minutes.

With no game and ideas to break Chile’s pressure lines, Argentina continued to depend on Lionel Messi, who generated the only two chances the team had in the second half. La Roja did not attack either and the two teams closed the match evenly.

With this result, Argentina has 11 points, behind Brazil, which has 12 but has not yet played its match of the seventh day, while Chile was left with five points. Next week Argentina will visit Colombia and Chile receives Bolivia.

Messi: “We wanted to dedicate the victory to Diego”

Messi spoke after the game and reflected that “we have been together for a long time. They practically did not create situations, we had the bad luck of the goal of stopped ball but they had not shot at the goal”. “We are looking for growth. New guys made their debut,” added the Argentine star. “A special match for being the first without Diego. We know what the National Team was for him, it always was. And for everything that is happening in the country and in the world. live “, lamented ‘the Flea’. “We wanted to give Maradona the victory and represent the national team for all that it meant to him,” he concluded.