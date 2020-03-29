Becky G and Bad Bunny are fully exposed

March 29, 2020 11:41 AM

Becky G is a singer who has managed to captivate her entire audience with her incredible beauty and talent, which has allowed her to gain followers all over the world, in addition to this, the artist achieved her first musical success just a few years ago.

For his part, the singer Bad Bunny is caught in a strong controversy because a couple of days ago the artist published his latest song which has caused great controversy in all the media and social networks.

We have recently observed both artists in a very rare photograph since they are both in a garden sharing a drink in a pineapple. How romantic!

As expected, his fans were impressed because everyone wonders if there is any kind of sentimental relationship between the two artists, because in advance we know that the singer Bad Bunny is totally single. Did you know?

