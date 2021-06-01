they don’t want something without meat to be called a hamburger

The meat industry lobby is nervous: vegetable products are taking up more and more space in supermarkets and the companies that manufacture this type of alternatives do not stop increasing their sales.

Faced with this situation, Provacuno has launched a campaign that aims to be humorous claiming that “vegetable burgers” are not called hamburgers.

In october of last year the European Parliament rejected the so-called “amendment 165”, a proposal that sought to ban names such as “hamburger”, “steak”, “sausage” or “schnitzel” for alternative vegetable products to meat.

The decision of the European Parliament did not sit well with the meat sector and now the interprofessional beef organization has fought back with a campaign in which they reject the use of the term “hamburger” to products that do not contain animal meat.

According to them, there are two types of hamburger, those made with meat and those born in the city of Hamburg: Anything else should be called something else because it creates confusion. Therefore, they say, it is necessary to find a name for what they call “ultra-processed pancake-shaped vegetables.”

For it They have created a web page in which they encourage “beef fans” to submit their ideas. A jury made up of a comedian, a chef and an actress will choose a name from among all those nominated and, they say, will send it to the European Parliament.

Despite phrases such as “everyone has the right to a name, but the hamburger is already caught” and “we have decided to help them find yours”, the campaign does not manage to hide the stinging feelings of the sector (there is more to see some of the published proposals, such as “nochicha”, “sadburger” or the surrealist “rojoburger”) and along with the videos they have released a series of scathing graphics in which they call the vegetables “fake burger” and hint that they taste like cardboard.

It is quite unlikely that the European Parliament will pay any attention to the proposal that comes out of this campaign, when the issue has just been settled, and its creators know it. The goal is nothing more than rekindle controversy and vindicate the value of Spanish beef in a context in which more and more consumers are choosing to reduce the amount of meat they put on their plates.

