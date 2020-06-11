Although the actor managed to retain his role in the DCEU after the release of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ was announced, This does not mean that the problems between him and the studio are over, since Warner Bros apparently does not trust Henry Cavill, one of the reasons that would delay the arrival of ‘Man of Steel 2’.

After being in charge of opening the DCEU with ‘Man of Steel’, Superman has only managed to appear in three films in this universe, being two of them the most criticized, reason why his time at the DCEU has not been very successful and if several controversies, such as the mustache that had to be removed by CGI, which made him the target of much ridicule.

So Warner Bros has decided to focus on other characters and relegate Superman to the background, so far from giving him a new solo movie, he will first give him some cameos in other DCEU productions and depending on the reaction the public has, it will be decided whether or not ‘Man occurs of Steel 2 ‘.

According to sources from Heroic Hollywood, the studio does not believe that Henry Cavill and the superhero are currently popular enough to raise a solo movie, so they are delaying its release. “An independent Superman movie would not be successful right now, perhaps once there is more momentum after playing a supporting role in some successful DC movies, there would be more chance of an independent film, “the source explained.

Just yesterday it was revealed that Bad Robot had a large amount of money invested in the character, reason why it is said that JJ Abrams could take over the next Superman movie and one of its conditions would be to choose the actor who will play the powerful superhero, so if it were not Cavill, this could generate a strong conflict of interest, between the studio and the actor, so Warner is taking it easy.

So Warner Bros doesn’t trust Henry Cavill To give him a solo movie, we hope this changes with the arrival of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and the studio gives the actor a new opportunity, so fans could finally see a new installment of the man of steel.