They don’t spare you one! CR7 free kick that became a trend in networks



Christian Felipe Amezquita Ortiz June 9, 2021, 05:04 pm

Cristiano was captain of Portugal in the comfortable win against Israel in a friendly match.

Thinking about the upcoming start of the Eurocup, the European teams are getting ready for friendly matches. Portugal, for example, thrashed Israel on Wednesday at the José Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.

Although the spotlights were left with the 4-0 win, a detail of Cristiano Ronaldo did not go unnoticed on social networks. “Collectible” material from all the ‘anti-Christian’.

At minute 40 of the game, the Juventus man took charge of a long free kick, about 30 meters. He made his trademark spread-legged pose, ran and kicked with total strength. All ordinary.

Now, the shot was extremely defective and the ball ended up nailed in the stands. As expected, netizens had a feast: