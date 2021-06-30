They don’t listen to the fans

London, United Kingdom.

The Everton announced in spanish Rafael Benitez as their new coach, despite protests from fans about hiring a former rival coach Liverpool.

Benítez agreed to a three-year contract with Everton and became the first manager to manage the city’s two great clubs since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s.

I am delighted to join Everton. During this process, I have been pleasantly impressed by the ambition shown by the directors of the entity and their desire for success for this historic club, “said Benítez.

Those responsible for the club of the Premier League they trust in a stage full of successes and successes with their new coach.

“Rafa has impressed us a lot because of his knowledge and experience, but above all because of the passion and hunger he has shown to join our club,” he added. Farhad Moshiri, main shareholder.

The signing of Benitez has not pleased a significant part of Everton fans, having criticized the Toffees during his time at Liverpool.

The hostility of Everton fans towards Benítez increased since the Spanish coach spoke of a “small club” to refer to that team after a derby in 2007.

Benítez has since tried to clarify those words, trying to delimit the appreciation to the mentality of the Everton in that game and not as a club in general terms.

On Monday, Merseyside police said they had opened an investigation after discovering a banner threatening Benitez. “We know where you live, don’t sign“, you could read in that text, near his Caldy address.

Other banners against him were posted near Everton’s Goodison Park stadium.

CHAMPIONS WINNER

Rafa Benítez, 61, has significant experience managing elite clubs.

In the past he led the reins of several Spanish clubs, mainly Valencia (2001-2004) and the Real Madrid (2015-2016), but he also coached Liverpool (2004-2010) and Chelsea (2012-2013) in England, as well as Inter Milan (2010) and Naples (2013-2015) in Italy.

His last experience before Everton had been in China, in charge of Dalian Yifang (2019-2021).

His greatest success as a coach was yours at Liverpool, winning the Champions League in 2005.

With Valencia he was twice champion of the Spanish League (2002, 2004), with Inter Milan he conquered the Club World Cup in 2010 and with Chelsea he raised the Europa League in 2013.

Benítez’s first game for Everton in the 2021-2022 Premier League will be on August 14 against Southampton.

Everton’s duels against Liverpool in the English league are scheduled for 30 November at Goodison Park and at Anfield in April.

ald

