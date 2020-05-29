To date, there are 81,400 cases of Covid-19 cases of the new coronavirus confirmed by laboratory tests.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 81,400 cases of Covid-19, which are scattered in a thousand 424 municipalities, 18 more than those reported yesterday Wednesday.

According to open data published by the federal government, the Mexico City is the entity with the most deaths, by registering 2,444 deaths; in second place is the State of Mexico with one thousand 456Together, both entities in the center of the country concentrate 3,500 deaths.

Below you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:

Data

These are the municipalities with the most cases registering so far:

Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths

Iztapalapa
CDMX
4419
1528
145
447

G. A. Madero
CDMX
2836
1027
88
380

Mexicali
Baja California
2257
771
eleven
200

Tijuana
Baja California
2035
1282
33
521

Center
Tabasco
2029
581
72
254

Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
1771
787
61
197

Tlalpan
CDMX
1641
397
47
114

Ecatepec
Mexico
1633
752
42
178

Puebla
Puebla
1595
667
65
145

Culiacan
Sinaloa
1532
618
71
263

TO. Obregon
CDMX
1451
484
30
152

Coyoacan
CDMX
1393
373
37
97

Xochimilco
CDMX
1371
297
27
72

Iztacalco
CDMX
1344
417
28
120

Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
1338
449
32
152

Veracruz
Veracruz
1323
528
77
138

Benito Juarez
Quintana Roo
1287
596
117
255

V. Carranza
CDMX
1211
373
27
109

Tláhuac
CDMX
1170
201
13
55

Azcapotzalco
CDMX
1156
365
16
108

Rate for every 100,000 inhabitants

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections between communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 57 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (252 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (143 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (131 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 57 means you are in an area that is above the national average for Covid-19 incidence.