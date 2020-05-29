To date, there are 81,400 cases of Covid-19 cases of the new coronavirus confirmed by laboratory tests.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 81,400 cases of Covid-19, which are scattered in a thousand 424 municipalities, 18 more than those reported yesterday Wednesday.

According to open data published by the federal government, the Mexico City is the entity with the most deaths, by registering 2,444 deaths; in second place is the State of Mexico with one thousand 456Together, both entities in the center of the country concentrate 3,500 deaths.

Below you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:

Data

These are the municipalities with the most cases registering so far:

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Iztapalapa

CDMX

4419

1528

145

447

G. A. Madero

CDMX

2836

1027

88

380

Mexicali

Baja California

2257

771

eleven

200

Tijuana

Baja California

2035

1282

33

521

Center

Tabasco

2029

581

72

254

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

1771

787

61

197

Tlalpan

CDMX

1641

397

47

114

Ecatepec

Mexico

1633

752

42

178

Puebla

Puebla

1595

667

65

145

Culiacan

Sinaloa

1532

618

71

263

TO. Obregon

CDMX

1451

484

30

152

Coyoacan

CDMX

1393

373

37

97

Xochimilco

CDMX

1371

297

27

72

Iztacalco

CDMX

1344

417

28

120

Cuauhtémoc

CDMX

1338

449

32

152

Veracruz

Veracruz

1323

528

77

138

Benito Juarez

Quintana Roo

1287

596

117

255

V. Carranza

CDMX

1211

373

27

109

Tláhuac

CDMX

1170

201

13

55

Azcapotzalco

CDMX

1156

365

16

108

Rate for every 100,000 inhabitants

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections between communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 57 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (252 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (143 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (131 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 57 means you are in an area that is above the national average for Covid-19 incidence.