To date, there are 81,400 cases of Covid-19 cases of the new coronavirus confirmed by laboratory tests.
The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 81,400 cases of Covid-19, which are scattered in a thousand 424 municipalities, 18 more than those reported yesterday Wednesday.
According to open data published by the federal government, the Mexico City is the entity with the most deaths, by registering 2,444 deaths; in second place is the State of Mexico with one thousand 456Together, both entities in the center of the country concentrate 3,500 deaths.
Below you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:
Data
These are the municipalities with the most cases registering so far:
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Iztapalapa
CDMX
4419
1528
145
447
G. A. Madero
CDMX
2836
1027
88
380
Mexicali
Baja California
2257
771
eleven
200
Tijuana
Baja California
2035
1282
33
521
Center
Tabasco
2029
581
72
254
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
1771
787
61
197
Tlalpan
CDMX
1641
397
47
114
Ecatepec
Mexico
1633
752
42
178
Puebla
Puebla
1595
667
65
145
Culiacan
Sinaloa
1532
618
71
263
TO. Obregon
CDMX
1451
484
30
152
Coyoacan
CDMX
1393
373
37
97
Xochimilco
CDMX
1371
297
27
72
Iztacalco
CDMX
1344
417
28
120
Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
1338
449
32
152
Veracruz
Veracruz
1323
528
77
138
Benito Juarez
Quintana Roo
1287
596
117
255
V. Carranza
CDMX
1211
373
27
109
Tláhuac
CDMX
1170
201
13
55
Azcapotzalco
CDMX
1156
365
16
108
Rate for every 100,000 inhabitants
At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections between communities of different sizes.
Nationally, the rate is 57 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (252 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (143 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (131 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).
For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 57 means you are in an area that is above the national average for Covid-19 incidence.