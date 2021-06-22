They do theater on WhatsApp; address topics such as sexting, digital violence, and bullying

MEXICO CITY. The Jermú collective will present the play Luckily he’s clumsy and he loves me, the first piece conceived to be edited through the WhatsApp platform, which will have a brief season from July 5 to 16, where topics such as sexting, digital violence, harassment, the myth of romantic love and consequences of the recently approved Olympia Law.

The piece arose in the context of the covid-19 pandemic, where the group – made up of Gayatri Morales Fragoso, Sara F. Flores and Daphne Nájera Villeda – built an argument that the scheme of the Zoom platform was not repeated and, without thinking about it , contributed the first theatrical piece for WhatsApp of which there is a record.

The dynamics works as follows: viewers are added to a group on WhatsApp, where only the administrators – what are the characters – can send the messages and make use of all the resources offered by said platform, such as photographs, notes of voice, stickers and emojis, to give a more realistic dimension to the characters ”, explains Sara F. Flores in an interview. In addition, Instagram profiles created are used to get to know the characters more closely.

Each function takes place over five days, where viewers receive a series of daily messages, which have a short duration and it is not required to read them in real time, so they can be reviewed when they are sent or at any other time. of the week without affecting the understanding of the story, added Sara F. Flores.

The narrative, which was advised by the activist Olimpia Coral Melo, focuses on Michelle, “a girl who has just entered UNAM, who comes from Querétaro and comes to live with her cousin Sofía. But when he arrives in Mexico City he meets new people and begins to have this interaction through social networks, specifically WhatsApp and then faces many dangers, digital violence, the exchange of nudes, and its possible consequences ”.

To access the work – created with the Support of Cultural Creators and Agents, and with Support of the theatrical production and presentation Incubators of Theater Groups 2021, of UNAM – it is necessary to send a WhatsApp message to the number 55 4931 6805, before July 4th.

This number is from the Jermú Collective, from which they issue the instructions for the purchase of the ticket and the link to access the group where the recommended piece is presented for an audience over 15 years of age.

THEY HONOR LÓPEZ VELARDE

The Board of Directors and the Political Coordination Board of the Senate paid tribute to the poet Ramón López Velarde 100 years after his death, with a commemorative ceremony and the unveiling of his name written in gold letters on the first wall of honor that has the Senate of the Republic within its plenary session.

Ramón López Velarde, poet of the Nation ”, say the golden letters, unveiled by the president of the Board of Directors, Eduardo Ramírez.

-Leticia Robles de la Rosa

Photo: Courtesy Senate of the Republic

