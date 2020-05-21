The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) yesterday reiterated the will to resume and end the 2019-2020 season and, to achieve this, announced a series of alternative plans that could include playoff-style playoffs to choose the champion and the teams that will descend.

He did it after a meeting of the federative board of directors in which it was highlighted that the priority is to resume Series A, stopped from March 9, in mid-June and dispute the twelve days remaining before August 20.

“In accordance with the principle of sporting merit as the basis of competitions, as envisaged by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and CONI (Italian National Olympic Committee), the FIGC expressed the will to resume and complete professional national competitions by setting in the date to finish Series A, Series B (Second category) and Series C (Third category) on August 20, “the Italian Federation said in a statement.

“The Board of Directors will be responsible for determining, before the start of the activity, the criteria for defining the competitions in the event that they should be suspended again,” he adds.

Among the alternative plans, the FIGC reported that it could organize a “playoff” and “playout” to crown the 2019-2020 Italian champion on the field and decide which teams will descend to Serie B.

The same would also apply to the other two lower professional categories, Series B (Second Division) and Series C (Third).

In addition, in the event that the coronavirus pandemic forces the season to be definitively abandoned, the Board of Directors will establish “objective coefficients” to also elect the Italian champion and the three clubs that will descend.

