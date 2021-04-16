“They do not know the effort involved in scoring more than 30 goals every year”

04/16/2021 at 6:58 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The defender of Porto, Pepe, broke a spear in favor of Cristiano Ronaldo, especially criticized in Italy for the bad season of Juventus, in Diario AS: “He is the top scorer in the Italian league. The people who criticize him do not know how much effort it takes to score more than 30 goals every year. What he does is brutal.”.

The Portuguese recognized that his compatriot is happy in Italy and does not rule out that he will continue next season: “I think he is happy in Turin. I hope he stays at Juventus. At least one more year, giving joy to sports lovers and representing Portugal as only he can do”.

Former teammates at Real Madrid and internationals with the Portuguese team, the central defender hopes that Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the Portugal dressing room soon: “To be honest, knowing him as I know him, I don’t know if he would tolerate all those people who talk about football as it happens in our country”.

Complicated season in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the Serie A top scorer with 25 goals, four more than Romelu Lukaku. However, Juventus’ season at Calcio and in Europe has not been positive. Andrea Pirlo’s men are third, with almost no real chance of competing for the title, and in the Champions League they were surprisingly eliminated in the round of 16 by Porto de Pepe.

The main objective of those from Turin is to get the Coppa next May 25. For this, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team must defeat the always complicated Atalanta by Gian Piero Gasperini in the final, which in 2019 eliminated the Bianconeros 3-0 in the quarterfinals.