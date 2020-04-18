Unusual, some say that the actress only wants publicity …

Danna Garcia He confirmed yesterday through the Instagram stories that he has suffered a relapse and that he again has COVID-19.

“First of all thanks for everything. “I have to share something with you … I have COVID-19 again,” wrote the actress. Her message ended with a message of encouragement for herself, and the rest who suffer from this disease: “I will be fine, we will all be fine.”

The first part of the information was shared as a text about a photograph of herself very smiling and in the background the song “I give you” by Carla Morrison was heard.

Suelta La Sopa exposed the information on Instagram adding the following description along with its publication: “💔 # DannaGarcia confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus again, but his way of giving the news was totally different from his first infection 💔 ”.

View this post on Instagram 💔 # DannaGarcia confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus again, but his way of giving the news was totally different from his first infection 💔 We have all the details 👉 (Visit our link in BIO and click on the photo)) A post shared by Suelta La Sopa (@sueltalasopatv) on Apr 17, 2020 at 4:09 pm PDT

Before the program’s post, network users discredited the actress’s words and accused her of seeking publicity.

“How ridiculous, if you want to be news that you get to work, what a shame that you take advantage of the situation to have a note.”

“She wants advertising.”

“You don’t believe the truth, I was very worried.”

.