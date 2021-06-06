They distrust electronic voting; voting alternatives

MEXICO CITY.

The covid-19 pandemic that surprised Latin America without voting mechanisms that exceed electoral manualism, which put the discussion of implementing remote voting systems on having an alternative in times of crisis at the center of debate.

According to experts on the subject, while in Europe, Asia or North America there is early voting, either in person or by mail, or remote electronic voting, in the Americas region most countries continue to use the one-shot scheme. massive voting day with the use of paper ballots, which has been especially problematic for the administration of elections in the midst of the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In the Covid-19 report, Rule of law and electoral processes in Latin America, Francisco Guerrero Aguirre, secretary for Strengthening Democracy of the Organization of American States (OAS), states that in the context of a health emergency, the discussion on the The convenience of using electronic voting as an alternative to voting on paper should be given in a serious, timely, reasoned and cautious manner, but not in a hasty or “on the knee” manner.

“The success or failure of the use of technological tools in elections, particularly electronic voting, depends, to a large extent, on the idiosyncrasy of each country, its political conditions, its development, tradition and electoral practice” , exposes who was an electoral counselor of the former Federal Electoral Institute, from 2008 to 2013.

In the document prepared by the State of Law Program for Latin America of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and Electoral Transparency, Guerrero Aguirre refers that one of the key questions is how to ensure that voters and political actors understand and trust this tool?

In this regard, Jaime Talancón Martínez, a specialist in governance and justice, who has been a consultant to the OAS, considers that, in the case of Mexico, the main factor slowing down initiatives to implement the use of more and better technologies in participation electoral is that, in the collective imagination, the idea that cyber fraud was committed in 2006 prevails.

In his article entitled Covid-19 and the State of Law in Mexico, the specialist indicates that an aspect promoted for the first time, regarding the pandemic, was the online registration of citizens who sought to be accredited as electoral observers of the processes in Hidalgo and Coahuila.

In addition, it points out that the electoral regulations in Mexico already contemplated electronic voting abroad and since before the health emergency, it was planned for this year’s elections, for the first time, to vote online from abroad in 11 entities of the country .

“Without a doubt, based on the success of this new voting modality and its results, the bases will be established in a context of pandemic to propose its possible gradual implementation in the votes that are carried out in the national territory,” he predicts.

Meanwhile, Jesús Delgado Valery, an expert in international affairs, who has participated in the organization of more than 20 electoral observation missions in different countries of America and Europe, exposes the importance of electoral bodies considering alternative voting systems, in order to to decongest the polling stations and, in addition, guarantee the vote of people who for fear of being infected or because they are experiencing the symptoms of the virus cannot cast their vote in a traditional way.

“Our legislation does not contemplate resources such as early voting or voting by mail, which have had great success in holding elections in the context of the pandemic in places like South Korea, Poland or the United States. In general, electoral bodies have designed and implemented alternative systems in the phases prior to election day to avoid crowding. However, on election day, traditional voting centers continue to be found, in which, for the most part, it is very difficult to comply with measures such as social distancing or proper ventilation of the precincts and electoral materials are manipulated by authorities, prosecutors supporters and voters, “he warns.

It should be noted that it is very complex to implement a remote voting system for the entire electoral roll, since it must first debate and approve legislation that enables and regulates it, and today the elections are being held.

“However, we can take this opportunity to start this debate and implement remote voting systems in a complementary way, without the intention of completely abandoning manual voting, but with an alternative,” he concludes.