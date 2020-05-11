15 minutes. The United States Government began distributing the antiviral remdesivir among the states in the country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic for “emergency” use in hospitals.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) disposed of some 600,000 vials of the drug. This could greatly reduce the recovery time of COVID-19 sufferers, according to the latest experiments.

The packages were shipped primarily to Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, and New Jersey. In each of them there are 40 vials, as indicated by the authorities in a statement.

It is estimated that 78,000 hospitalized patients will be treated with the antiviral.

Shipments will span a six-week period, according to HHS. Globally, 900,000 vials are donated by the American biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences.

“Health departments at the local level will distribute the doses appropriately to state hospitals,” HHS explained.

Under “emergency” use, hospitals may administer remdesivir intravenously to patients who are connected to respirators.

After the approval received in the US, the Government of Japan fast-track approved the use of remdesivir for COVID-19 patients.

The drug patented by the American pharmaceutical company Gilead, originally used to cope with Ebola, was the first to obtain the necessary permission from the Japanese authorities as a treatment for patients infected with the new coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far left 79,528 dead and 1.3 million confirmed cases in the United States. Remdesivir was the first drug approved by the country’s health authorities to treat COVID-19.