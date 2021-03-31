They dissolve in Honduras a migrant caravan that left for the United States.



Honduran police pushed back the caravan with hundreds of immigrants on their way to the United States Tuesday night.

Police established a checkpoint near the border crossing in the northern town of Corinto. Migrants who did not have the required documentation were returned to San Pedro Sula, 114 kilometers (71 miles) from there, in police trucks and buses.

Officer José Murillo assured that more than 90% of the migrants who had arrived in Corinto had been rejected because they lacked proper identification or required negative COVID-19 tests.

Some migrants who did manage to cross into Guatemala were detained and returned to Honduras.

Hours earlier, the new caravan made up of 400 Honduran emigrants had left for Corinto for the United States, despite the risks of the trip, the repeated announcements by the Joe Biden Administration that the border is closed, and the measures announced by the authorities. Guatemalans to prevent them from crossing their country.

The president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, decreed on Monday a “State of prevention” in five of the 22 departments along the country’s border with Honduras to contain the possible arrival of the caravan. In his opinion, this can endanger “the population and the Guatemalan authorities, including the migrants themselves, who should also be protected.”

The emergency decree restricts outdoor gatherings and demonstrations without permits and will be in effect for two weeks in the five border provinces with Honduras.

The Guatemalan government justified the restrictions because “Groups of people could put life, liberty, security, health, access to justice, peace and development at risk” of its citizens.

The emigrants left on foot from the Gran Central Metropolitana, the main bus terminal in San Pedro Sula, in the north of the country, with a national flag extended in blue and white and singing the anthem.

The group concentrated on Monday night at the bus terminal with the idea of ​​leaving by caravan, although at first they were not clear if they would go through Corinto or Agua Caliente, another border point with Guatemala, according to the Efe news agency.

In the mobilization, which started at around four in the morning (local time), women, men and children travel -some alone-.

“We are leaving because we lost everything, some due to the pandemic and others due to the flooding of storms Eta and Iota,” said one of the emigrants, who did not identify himself by name and stated that he is traveling with two children and a brother from the department from Francisco Morazán, where Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, is located.

Since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread in Honduras, 4,585 people have died and about 188,000 have been infected, according to the National Risk Management System.

Guatemala issued a similar decree in January to block a previous caravan, arguing that it posed a public health risk amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the previous attempt in January, Guatemalan police and soldiers fired tear gas and wielded batons and shields to detain a group of about 2,000 migrants at a checkpoint.

The number of immigrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has risen recently, with more than 100,000 people intercepted in February, many of them single children.

On Tuesday morning, a 38-year-old undocumented man died in a dam on the Texas border after being swept away by the current. The migrant was trying to reach the United States with his son, who could not save him.

With information from EFE, AP and Reuters.