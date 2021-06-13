‘They disrespected me’, James explodes for not being summoned

RIO DE JANEIRO.

The star of Colombia, James Rodríguez, described this Saturday as disrespectful the decision of coach Reinaldo Rueda to exclude him from the selection for the Copa América, in the prelude to the match that the coffee team will play against Ecuador.

It must be made clear that I was not bad now. I was to play the Copa América, it was a decision of the coaching staff. I do not share it, because they disrespected me, “the English Everton player said annoyed during a video through Instagram and in the company of Camilo Zúñiga and Teófilo Gutiérrez, former teammates in the team that went to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“Another thing is that he already tells you ‘look, I’m not counting on you because I don’t like you as a player’, that’s it, if that’s the case, I’ll shut my ass (ndlr: he means in slang to keep quiet) and I’m going”added the flyer.

Wheel He excluded James from the Copa América that begins on Sunday and from the duels of Colombia against Peru and Argentina for the World Cup qualifying round considering that the player did not have an “optimal level”.

The star of the coffee selection team was surprised by the decision and assured that he is recovered.

Of the 80 games that I have, how many have I played badly? Five, ten, easy. The other 70 I always gave up so don’t come to me now with assholes (fallacies), “James attacked.

