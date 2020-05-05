Ecatepec.— A party, in which a band and tambora group enlivened the environment, was suspended by personnel from the Directorate of Civil Protection and Fire of Ecatepec, State of Mexico, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among the attendees.

The celebration was held inside a home located in Leona Vicario street, Valle de Anáhuac neighborhood, and more than twenty people participated without taking sanitary prevention measures.

Elements of the Directorate of Civil Protection and Fire of Ecatepec notified the person in charge of the event that before Phase 3 of the contingency it is not allowed to hold meetings of this type, so the attendees vacated the place voluntarily and the drum was also withdrawn .

Mayor Fernando Vilchis Contreras reported that the municipal government will take extreme measures to safeguard the integrity of the ecatepenses, who in some cases resist complying with the recommendations of health authorities.

On the other hand, on May 3, inspectors from the Coordination of Markets, Tianguis and the Municipal Public Highway seized nearly 100 liters of pulque that were sold on the public highway of the Granjas Independencia neighborhood.

Upon arrival of the municipal government personnel, a group of people were waiting at the scene, waiting to be treated and who did not have sanitary protection measures to avoid contagion of coronavirus.

These actions are part of the measures to eradicate the sale of intoxicating drinks on the streets of Ecatepec and in the face of contingencies, with the aim of preventing the spread of contagion in the municipal district.

