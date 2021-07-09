They dismantle hazardous waste dump in Ecatepec; there is a detainee

ECATEPEC, State of Mexico

One person was detained and dismantled a hazardous waste dump that stored at least 6 tons in an area of ​​about 500 square meters on Las Torres street, Buenavista Cerro Gordo neighborhood.

Before this, municipal authorities intervened, together with the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), Armando Alcántara, head of the Department of Inspection, Verification and Environmental Regulations of the Directorate of Environment and Ecology of Ecatepec, reported that the Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico (SSEM) sent an anonymous complaint about the clandestine deposit of hazardous waste.

He added that it is the policy of Mayor Fernando Vilchis Contreras to have a healthy environment, so the Ecatepec government notified the situation to the Subdelegation of Inspection to the Industry of the Metropolitan Zone Valle de México Delegation of Profepa and an inspector participated in the site visit.

He mentioned that on the property they stored different types of waste, apparently industrial, such as solvents, oils, sludge, sludge, waxes, fluorescent lamps, laboratory tubes and cans with various substances, among others.

Armando Alcántara said that there is accumulation and collection of hazardous waste, cataloged by the General Law for Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection and the General Law for the Prevention and Integral Management of Waste, as well as by official Mexican standards, so the person in charge of the place was presented before the Federal Public Ministry.

“It should be noted that it is a complaint that we received through anonymous complaint 089, which was provided by the Secretariat of Security of the State of Mexico and since we were the first to arrive at the place, to do the inspection and we gave a visit to the Subdelegation of Industry Inspection of the Profepa Valley of Mexico Metropolitan Area Delegation ”, he reiterated.

Armando Alcántara regretted that urban solid waste collectors have to pay the consequences of the irresponsible attitude of industrial managers, who turn to them to dispose of hazardous waste, instead of hiring specialized companies for its proper confinement.

“And this type of waste ends up on bare ground, in rivers, in dams, in bodies of water, polluting aquifers or polluting places like the one we see today,” he said.

In the place there was an intense smell of solvents and wet gloves and tow, so the municipal government will clean up the site, as it has done with other properties used as clandestine dumps.

The person in charge of the place, who lives in a house in front of the property, acknowledged that he collected the waste, for which it was presented to the Federal Public Ministry.

“Well, yes, but I tell you that, if there is no way to earn money, right now the pandemic has left us without money. When we walked like this, we were collecting garbage, they would go out and say you can take this with you, because you don’t know, ”he argued.

* bb