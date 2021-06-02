They dismantle a gang that helped to copy to obtain a driver’s license

Enlarge

The Civil Guard has arrested a gang that was dedicated to helping students cheat on driving license exams.

Surely when you were young, when an exam you took was very difficult, you had the temptation to use the so-called “chops” or some other trick to copy. Whether you did it or not is left to your privacy and your conscience.

Now attempts to cheat in the exams are still on the agenda, even in the theoretical exams to obtain a driving license. In fact, the Civil Guard has just dismantled an organized group that was specialized in cheating on the driving test. According to the armed institute itself, this fraudulent organization operated mainly at the headquarters of the DGT Examination Center. in Móstoles (Madrid), although also in other parts of the country.

Approve for 1,000 euros

The agents caught one of the components “red-handed” using high-tech receivers and cameras at the time of the examination. The disjointed group provided transportation and technical services to cheat on exams and pass, so they charged a fee of 1,000 euros. “>

The detainee, caught “red-handed”, was wearing a jacket with hidden electronic devices, especially a mobile phone. He also used a camera connected to the mobile phone that was inserted in the front of the jacket. In this way, the exam could be streamed online and directed to an outside computer.

This was inside a vehicle parked near the center. In this car, the rest of the intervened teams were connected to the DGT test page to ask for the answers. They communicated with the woman who was undergoing an exam in the classroom via a miniature Bluetooth receiver placed in your ears.

Among the intervened material are four complete sets of electronic devices, including mobile phones, cameras, Bluetooth devices and audio receivers, as well as two laptops and a tablet.