The North Carolina Ace Speedway track disguised one of its events as a “peaceful demonstration” to allow fans to enter, despite the fact that more than 25 people are not allowed to gather in the wake of the covid-19.

Ace Speedway of North Carolina held a race, the Cars Tour, which was attended by more than 2,000 people despite the restrictions that exist in the state right now by the covid-19, which allow meetings of a maximum of 25 people .

County laws, however, allow peaceful protests. That’s why the organizers decided to declare their event a “peaceful demonstration” to receive fans in their stands and more than 2,000 people accepted this call, according to local North Carolina television WSOC. Of course, none of them respected the physical distance recommended by the World Health Organization during the pandemic, nor did they wear a mask.

All these fans attended a race on Saturday night despite the restrictions that exist in the place and ignore the fact that the United States is the country with the most deaths by covid-19 in the world.

Each of the fans had their temperature taken before allowing them to enter the venue. WFMY television journalist Amanda Ferguson shared on social networks the image of a poster, outside the circuit, in which it was made clear that the event was a peaceful demonstration and not a race.

“This event is celebrated as a peaceful manifestation of injustices and inequalities around the world”, you can read in the image that heads this news.

Alamance County is studying what happened.

