They discover why there are people who are hungry all the time

With the study they have wanted to show that sugar falls are a better predictor of hunger and subsequent calorie intake

Lead author Patrick Wyatt argues that this study “paves the way for a personalized, data-driven guide for those looking to control their hunger and calorie intake in a way that works with their body rather than against it.”

The people that experience big drops in blood sugar in blood, several hours after eating, they end feeling more hungry and consuming hundreds of calories more during the day than others, this is a new research carried out by researchers at King’s College London together with other international research centers.

The study, which has been published in Nature Metabolism, is within the PREDICT program, the world’s largest ongoing nutritional research program that analyzes responses to food in real-life settings. The research team collected detailed data on blood sugar responses and other health markers of 1,070 people after eating standardized breakfasts and freely chosen meals over a two-week period, totaling more than 8,000 breakfasts and 70,000 meals in total.

The key: the blood sugar response

The standard breakfasts were based on muffins that contained the same amount of calories but they varied in composition in terms of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and fiber. Participants also took a fasting blood sugar response test – an oral glucose tolerance test – to measure how well their body processes sugar.

In addition, the participants used continuous glucose monitors (CGM) stickers to measure your blood sugar levels for the entire duration of the study, as well as a wearable device to monitor activity and sleep. They also recorded hunger and alertness levels using a phone app, along with exactly when and what they ate during the day.

The ‘sugar falls’

Previous studies looking at blood sugar after eating have focused on how levels rise and fall in the first two hours after a meal, known as the blood sugar spike. However, after analyzing the data, the PREDICT team noticed that some people experienced Significant ‘sugar drops’ 2 to 4 hours after this spike initial, where her blood sugar levels quickly fell below baseline before rising again.

The larger group had a 9% increase in hunger and waited about half an hour less, on average, before their next meal than the little ones, even though they ate exactly the same meals. They also consumed 75 more calories in the 3-4 hours after breakfast and about 312 more calories throughout the day than the little ones. This type of pattern could potentially turn into 9.07 kg of weight gain for one year.

“Blood sugar levels have long been suspected of playing an important role in controlling hunger. Now we have shown that sugar drops are a better predictor of hunger and subsequent calorie intake that the initial response of the spike in blood sugar after eating, which changes the way we think about the relationship between blood sugar levels and the foods we eat, “says Dr. Sarah Berry, King’s College From london.

The teacher Ana Valdés from the University of Nottingham School of Medicine, has pointed out that “many people struggle to lose weight and keep it off, and just a few hundred extra calories each day can add several pounds of weight for a year.” However, Valdés emphasizes that, “our discovery that the size of the sugar drops after eating has a big impact on hunger and appetite, with great potential to help people understand and control their weight and long-term health. ”

Comparing what happens when participants eat the same test foods revealed large variations in blood sugar responses between people. The researchers also found no correlation between age, body weight or BMI and being a large or small dipper, although males had slightly greater drops than females on average.

Each has a ‘unique biology’

Choosing foods that work alongside your unique biology may help people feel fuller for longer and eat less overall. Study lead author Patrick Wyatt of ZOE notes that this study shows how wearable technology can provide valuable information to help people understand your unique biology and take control of your nutrition and health. “By demonstrating the importance of sugar baths, our study paves the way for a personalized, data-driven guide for those seeking control your hunger and eating calories in a way that works with your body rather than against it, “he concludes.