Although it was known that the virus is capable of damaging this vital organ, it was unknown how it acted on it.

The coronavirus is capable of killing heart cells.

A group of German scientists from Goethe University They have conducted a study that focuses on the damage coronavirus can cause to the heart, discovering why this virus can cause great damage to this vital organ.

In order to carry out this study, the scientists infected two different strains of coronavirus with a group of individual heart cells, as well as human heart tissue, which were artificially cultured.

Throughout these weeks, covid-19 had already been found to affect heart function; however, it had not been studied in depth about how this virus acts on it and the specific damage it causes.

With this research, scientists found that the coronavirus is capable of reproducing in cardiomyocytes, the cells that make up the heart muscle and that have the ability to contract, although they do not generate an enzyme called TMPRSS2, which is vitally important to keep this virus active and kill them. So it follows that covid-19 is capable of using other types of cardiac cell biomolecules that are still unknown to researchers.

Faced with this situation, the researchers concluded that Coronavirus damages cardiac tissue directly, a fact that must be taken into account when determining a treatment for patients who have tested positive for this disease, as well as its long-term effects.

