They discover where loneliness lodges in the brain

The researchers had the participation of 147 people, between 18 and 85 years old. The objective was to know their response to different negative and positive emotions and to see how these were related to emotional prejudices. They asked participants to perform a simple cognitive task of determining which direction an arrow was pointing while faces with different emotions were presented in the background. “We found that when angry faces were presented as distracting elements, they significantly slowed down simple cognitive responses in lonelier individuals. This meant that lonelier people paid more attention to threatening stimuli, such as angry faces.“explains Mishra.

“For wisdom, on the other hand, we found a significant positive relationship for response speed when faces with happy emotions were shown, specifically individuals showing wiser traits, such as empathy, had faster responses in the presence of happy stimuli.

Greater emotional balance = less loneliness

Reactions were verified by brain imaging (EEG, electroencephalograms), finding neurobiological markers that reacted in the opposite way in those people with loneliness-oriented habits compared to those who develop in life with a much more empathic attitude. Specifically, the area of ​​the brain called the temporal-parietal junction was activated differently in lonelier individuals than in wiser individuals.

In humans, brain activity within a frequency range of 4 and 7 Hz is called theta activity. Theta rhythms on the EEG are typically detected on the sides of the head when we are in a relaxed or asleep waking state, while beta waves in the 12 to 38 Hz range dominate when we are awake, alert, and engaged. Loneliness was associated with increased theta activity driven by angry stimuli at the temporoparietal junction, while wisdom was associated with increased theta activity during happy stimulus processing. This region is important for processing the theory of mind or the degree of empathy and understanding capacity of others.

This discovery demonstrates that loneliness and wisdom modulate cognitive neural processing in the context of emotional bias.

“These findings are relevant to people’s mental and physical health, because they give us objective neurobiological control over how the loneliest or most empathetic individuals process emotional information. Having biological markers that we can measure in the brain can help us develop effective treatments”, Concludes the expert.