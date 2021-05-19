They discover vulnerabilities that put all mobile devices at risk

In other words, the attacker could insert plain text frames into an originally protected WiFi network, taking advantage of the fact that certain devices trust these plain text frames, apparently handshake messages, thus, in reality, many users could end up being victims of this attack.

Hackers, for example, could intercept traffic to the device in question, tricking the target into using a malicious DNS server.

In fact, the researchers used a total of 75 devices, including Android, iOS, Linux, Windows or macOS devices, plus network cards and four home routers, and found that all tested devices were vulnerable to some of these attacks.