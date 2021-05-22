They discover two new coronaviruses capable of infecting humans

Two studies warn of eight infections by a new canine coronavirus in Malaysia and four cases in Haiti with a swine coronavirus

Until now, seven coronaviruses dangerous to humans were known: if these findings are confirmed, it would be nine

Experts warn that with good surveillance it would be easier to detect them in time: “These things take years, they take many steps until they infect humans”

This is what a recent Science article warns of, which explains that Two other coronaviruses with the ability to infect humans have been discovered. “I think the more we look, the more we will see that these coronaviruses are crossing species everywhere“warns Stanley Perlman, a virologist at the University of Iowa, in the scientific journal.

That they have managed to jump to humans, in both cases, it does not mean that they can be transmitted between humans. There is no evidence of it. But many researchers worries that they may develop this capacity at any time in any of the infected, or in animals that they normally infect.

Infected in Malaysia by a canine coronavirus

One of the new coronaviruses has been detected in eight children hospitalized with pneumonia in Malaysia, in which they found evidence of having been infected with a new coronavirus that affects dogs. Seven of them were under 5 years old, and four were babies. It happened three years ago, but the study is published now.

“We found canine CoV (CCoV) RNA in nasopharyngeal swabs from eight hospitalized pneumonia patients during 2017-18 in Sarawak, Malaysia. Most of the patients were children living in rural areas with frequent exposure to domestic animals and wildlife”Explain the study authors.

Science warns that is the first study to suggest that a canine coronavirus can replicate in peopleAlthough the researchers insist that many more studies are needed to confirm this ability.

Unlike SARS-CoV-2 and other known human coronaviruses, “We don’t have any clear evidence that this one, in particular, is better suited to humans,” acknowledges one of the study authors, virologist Anastasia Vlasova, from Ohio State University (USA). But he also explains that what happened indicates that human canine coronavirus infections can occur “much more frequently than we previously thought. ”

With genes from various coronaviruses

When researchers analyzed the nasopharyngeal samples taken on the eight children, they saw that the complete sequence of the new virus closely resembled a canine coronavirus. But by sequencing the spike protein (the one that coronaviruses use to bind to and infect cells) they saw that it was closely related to that of the spike. canine coronavirus type I and with that of a porcine coronavirus. Also, in a part of that protein they saw a 97% similarity to that of a feline coronavirus.

Most likely, they explain in Science, is that this chimera did not arise at once, because it involves several genetic rearrangements between different coronaviruses over time. “It is a mosaic of several different recombinations, which occur over and over again., when no one is looking. And then boom, you get this monstrosity, ”explains virologist Benjamin Neuman of the University of Texas College Station. In the case of the eight children, the animal that transmitted this new virus to them could have been a cat, a pig or a dog.

Alpha coronavirus: not the most dangerous

The Coronaviruses are classified into four types: alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. The most dangerous for people are beta. Among them are SARS, MERS and SARS-CoV-2 current. The good news is that this is alpha, that is, of the same type as two other known coronaviruses with the capacity to infect humans: those that cause the common cold.

Ralph Baric, a virologist at the University of North Carolina, suggests in Science that Adults may have some immunity to the newly discovered alpha coronavirus due to repeated exposure to the other two. That would also explain why the eight infections were detected in children.

Swine coronavirus in Haiti

Researchers from the University of Florida alerted the other new coronavirus at the end of March. They published a study with the first evidence of a swine coronavirus that can infect people. It was detected in the serum of three Haitian children, in 2014-15. In this case, it is a coronavirus of the delta type.

This is how they explain it themselves in the study: “We identified, for the first time, strains of porcine deltacoronavirus (PDCoV) in plasma samples from three Haitian children with undifferentiated acute febrile illness. Genomic and evolutionary analyzes reveal that human infections were the result of at least two zoonoses independent of different viral lineages ”. The scientists caution that their findings “underscore lthe ability of deltacoronaviruses to adapt to humans and, potentially, be transmitted from person to person ”.

Adding the findings of both coronaviruses, Gregory Gray of Duke University and lead author of the Malaysia Coronavirus Study, advocates for surveillance among pneumonia patients in areas that are considered “hot spots” for new viruses to emerge or in places where large populations of animals and humans mix. Above all because “These things take years”, He says. “It is not like in the movies. Pathogens take different steps to infect humans. “ With good surveillance, therefore, it would be easier to detect them in time.