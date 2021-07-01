They discover the types of cancer associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation

Share

A recent study published in JACC: CardioOncology has investigated the risk of developing atrial fibrillation according to the type of cancer, concluding that multiple myeloma is the one that shows the greatest association with this arrhythmia. Among solid cancers, the esophagus is the one that carries a greater risk of suffering from atrial fibrillation, while the stomach has the lowest association.

Dr. Teresa López Fernández, coordinator of the Cardio-Oncology Working Group of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC), positively values ​​these results: “Atrial fibrillation guidelines support active screening; that is, to implement strategies aimed at detecting this disease in patients without symptoms. But you cannot actively screen all cancer patients. Therefore, knowing the tumors that have the highest prevalence of atrial fibrillation is essential to know in which patients should be screened to prevent the appearance of this arrhythmia and the complications that are associated with it ”.

Atrial fibrillation is cardiac arrhythmia more common in the general population. In Spain, it is estimated that more than a million people suffer from it, of which more than 90,000 would be undiagnosed, according to data from the OFRECE study. But its incidence is even higher among cancer patients: the REGARDS study showed that these have a 20% higher risk of developing atrial fibrillation than the population without cancer, even in the absence of onco-hematological treatment and after adjusting for age, cardiovascular disease and other risk factors for atrial fibrillation.

As Dr. López Fernández explains, the increased risk of suffering from atrial fibrillation in cancer patients has to do with both the cardiotoxicity of onco-hematological drugs as with the neoplasm itself. Likewise, the cardiologist also remembers the epidemiological association between cancer and atrial fibrillation, which are more frequent in the population over 65 years of age. “There are a series of factors, such as high blood pressure, obesity or a sedentary lifestyle, which favor the development of this arrhythmia, and which are also linked to a higher prevalence of cancer,” he says. On the other hand, cancer patients have increased risk of infections or anemia, as well as other complications that favor the appearance of atrial fibrillation.

Approach to AF in the cancer patient

In order to facilitate professionals management of atrial fibrillation in the cancer patient, the SEC’s Cardio-Oncology and Thrombosis Groups promoted in 2019 an expert consensus document and recommendations. “Until now there is no guide on how to manage this arrhythmia in patients with active cancer and in this text we provide a multidisciplinary and practical approach to guide clinical care,” explains Dr. López Fernández. The document has the collaboration of experts from the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), the Spanish Society of Radiation Oncology (SEOR) and the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH).

On the other hand, the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) has launched a research program, financed by a large economic endowment by the European Commission within the Horizon 2020 program, in which 14 entities from various European countries participate. “This project is based on the fact that patients with atrial fibrillation have various comorbidities, such as respiratory, neurological diseases, or cancer, among others; so its current management is very fragmented and inefficient, ”says Dr. José Luis Merino Llorens, president-elect of the European Heart Rhythm Association.

The project will be carried out in different phases. The first will be identification of the current situation and deficiencies, which will be carried out by reviewing and analyzing databases already available. In a second stage, tools (apps, web resources, etc.) will be developed for a comprehensive management of these patients. And in a final phase evaluate the medical and economic impact of the implementation of these tools.