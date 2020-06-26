The team has also found evidence of the existence of an exoplanet in the so-called habitable zone

The star Gliese 887 has the closest compact planetary system to the Solar System consisting of two planets and possibly a third, still to be confirmed, which would be found in its habitable zone, according to a study published by Science.

A compact planetary system consists of more than one planet, which they have close and dynamically tight orbits around a star.

To “alone” 11.8 light years away, Gliese 887 It is the 10th closest star to the Sun, it is about half the mass of the Sun and it is the brightest red dwarf that can be seen from Earth, although not with the naked eye.

The two planets now located fall into the category of super-earths, that is, with a mass greater than our planet but substantially less than Uranus or Neptune.

“We know that these types of planetary systems are quite common in other stars, between 15 and 30% of solar-type stars, but we had not found any very close to the Sun“Says Guillem Anglada-Escudé, from the Spanish Institute of Space Sciences and one of the signatories to the research.

This “will be, a bit, a reference system to understand this type of planetary systems so common in other stars, but so different from the Solar SystemAdds the also astronomer at Queen Mary University of London.

So far, scientists have identified two planets, Gliese 887b and Gliese 887c, with orbital periods of 9.3 and 21.8 days, respectively, which is much faster and closer than Mercury’s orbit around the Sun.

With temperatures of between 200 and 70 degrees, both planets may be too hot to have liquid water on their surface.

The team led by Sandra Jeffers from the University of Göttingen (Germany) has also found evidence, not yet confirmed, of the existence of a third exoplanet.

This possible third planet would have an orbital period of about 50 days, which can locate it in the so-called habitable zone of the star, in which the existence of liquid water on the surface would be possible.

