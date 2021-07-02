They discover the smallest and most massive star ever found

The white dwarf named ZTF J1901 + 1458 and located about 130 light years distant from Earth, it is a little bigger than the Moon; the smallest known star of its kind. A white dwarf is the remnant that remains when certain stars are turned off. This one, specifically, is only 4,280 kilometers in diameter but has a mass of about 1.35 times the mass of the Sun. Most white dwarfs are closer to the size of Earth, which has a radius of about 6,300 kilometers.

The fact that it is so small makes it one of the most massive known objects of its kind. His turn is also spectacular. The white dwarf spins about once every seven minutes. And it has a powerful magnetic field, more than a billion times the strength of Earth.

Its density and mass place it right on the edge of the Chandrasekhar boundary, the maximum mass a white dwarf can have before it becomes so unstable that it explodes in a spectacular supernova.