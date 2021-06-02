They discover the remains of more than 200 indigenous children buried in a school in Canada

In an abandoned school on Canadian Indian reservations, 215 Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc children were found dead.

Before the British colonies were established in Canada, there were already people there. The indigenous nations had a complex social, commercial and political development, independent of the European powers. Among them was the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community: one of the 17 largest ethnic groups in the entire north of the continent.

Eventually, with the invasion of the United Kingdom, these communities were destined for nature reserves. Away from the new civilization, did not have access to the same educational and economic resources than the other inhabitants of the territory. On superb terrain in northern Canada, the Kamloops Indian Residential School is proof of this. Recently, 215 bodies of indigenous children were found in the compound.

From a school for indigenous people to a catacomb

Photo: Andrew Snucins / The Canadian Press

This Thursday, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation denounced the discovery of the organic remains of 215 indigenous children, buried under a residential school for indigenous. They were found near the Canadian city of Kamloops, under the supervision of the Department of Language and Culture of the native community.

The deaths of the minors, according to Community Chief Rosanne Casimir, had been undocumented thus far, she told CBC:

“Some were as young as three years old. We look for a way to confirm that, with the deepest respect and love for those lost children and their families, understanding that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is the final resting place of these children ”.

Despite having continued to operate as such until 1969, the building had never shown signs of mass burials, such as the one estimated to have been necessary for that number of corpses. From being an educational compound destined for the local native peoples, the residence became a catacomb.

The news is still recent for the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community, which works to give support for families affected by losses and with the local police to gather accurate information about the case. It could be, according to Lisa Lapointe, BC’s chief coroner, that this not the first case that was omitted under a funereal silence.

A premonitory case

Photo: Andrew Snucins / The Canadian Press)

Originally, the school was founded to give classes to 500 enrolled students. It was in 1890 that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc opened its doors to the community, and it ceased to function until 1969. Thereafter, it became a Catholic-inspired educational institution for another decade. Then it was abandoned.

In the enrollment there were not only girls and boys Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc. People from different native nations came to Kamloops to attend basic education levels. It wasn’t until 2008 that the institution caught the attention of the Canadian media again: 50 deaths of minors were registered in the vicinity of the residence.

Clarify the massive massacres that indigenous communities have historically suffered, even in the 21st century, it is complicated. In this regard, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, could not help but express his deep regret regarding the recent findings of the lifeless children.

“There are no words to express the deep grief we feel as First Nations peoples and as survivors when we hear an announcement like this,” the leader wrote. There are times when, for indigenous communities, there is nothing left but honor lost lives, pray and move on.

