They discover the reason behind AstraZeneca vaccine thrombi and how to fix it

End of controversy: German scientists discover the reason behind the AstraZeneca vaccine causing thrombosis in a minority of those vaccinated.

Widespread hysteria broke out when news that the AstraZeneca vaccine caused thrombosis in some patients it came to light. There were those who, in an effort to protect themselves, decided to completely rule out the possibility of receiving the drug against COVID-19. After months of controversy, a German network reported that researchers from the University of Greifswald discovered the reason behind this reaction of the organism.

An uncontrolled defensive reaction

Photo: Manuel Velasquez / Getty Images

A team of scientists in Mecklenburg-Antepomerania claims to have unmasked the cause behind thrombosis in a tiny population of people following the AstraZeneca vaccine. In collaboration with the Paul Ehrlich Institute – which serves as the vaccine approval filter in Germany – they managed to samples from affected patients after administration.

After analyzing the submitted samples, they realized that this alternative triggers a defense mechanism in the body. This activates a specific reaction in platelets. These are the cells that make sure that there is no bleeding in the body under normal conditions. However, when the AstraZeneca vaccine is inoculated in some people, it is natural barrier gets out of control, generating clots in the brain.

A treatment that ends the lack of control

Photo: Getty Images

From the study, today it is possible to determine a treatment that prevents this uncontrolled reaction of platelets in the body. Although this is true, experts highlight the fact that people who could be affected by this mechanism represents a negligible percentage at the probabilistic level.

First of all, the very few patients who suffer from this sequela will need to receive medications that prevent thrombosis. Despite this, the treatment can only be be carried out once the reaction is triggered. Before that, there is no point in administering preventive drugs.

For this reason, if the possibility of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine arises, the population should not be alarmed. On the contrary, one of the keys to ending the global health emergency is being able to receive the necessary protection to fight the virus. This or any other alternative that offers andThis possibility offers an advantage to be able to overcome, finally, the pandemic.

