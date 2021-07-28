They discover the presence of rotation in three dwarf spheroidal galaxies

Dwarf galaxies are of marked cosmological interest. The standard cosmological model proposes that these galaxies would have been the first to form after the creation of the universe. Many of them, the majority, would have been destroyed and cannibalized by large galaxies, such as the Milky Way. However, those that did survive can be studied today and contain valuable information about the early universe.

An international team of astrophysicists from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), the University of La Laguna (ULL) and the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), the first two institutions in Spain and the third in the United States, has discovered the presence of transverse rotation (in the plane of the sky) in three dwarf spheroidal galaxies, a type of very dim and difficult to observe galaxies that orbit the Milky Way, which will help to trace their evolutionary history. The finding has been possible thanks to the latest data provided by the Gaia satellite of the European Space Agency (ESA). The results of this study have just been published in the academic journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), under the title “Internal rotation of Milky Way dwarf spheroidal satellites with Gaia Early Data Release 3”.

Dwarf spheroidal galaxies, a subclass of dwarf galaxies, are very diffuse, with very low luminosity and contain large amounts of dark matter and little or no gas. Since their discovery, they have been studied in depth. However, its internal kinematics continues to be poorly understood due to the technical difficulties involved in its detailed study.

The various studies carried out to date tend to consider that dwarf spheroids do not have internal rotation patterns, but rather that their stars move in random orbits, without a defined pattern. However, the galaxies that make up the other large subclass of dwarfs, the irregular ones, contain a large amount of gas, and in some cases, they do show internal rotation. This would be pointing towards a different origin between both types of dwarfs or towards a very different evolutionary history in which interactions with large galaxies, in our case the Milky Way, would have played a crucial role in eliminating the internal rotation of the spheroids.

Therefore, in order to carry out this research, the aforementioned team of astrophysicists has used the latest data provided by the Gaia mission to study the internal kinematics of six dwarf spheroidal galaxies, satellites of the Milky Way, and has discovered the presence of transverse rotation (in the plane of the sky) in three of them: Carina, Fornax and Sculptor. These would be the first detections of this type of rotation in spheroidal dwarf galaxies, with the exception of the Sagittarius spheroidal, strongly distorted by the gravitational potential of the Milky Way and, therefore, not representative as a typical case.

The Fornax galaxy, dwarf and spheroidal. (Photo: ESO / Digitized Sky Survey 2.)

“The importance of this result lies in the fact that, in general, the internal kinematics of galaxies, in this case the rotation, is a very important trace of their evolutionary history and of the conditions in which the system was formed” , explains Alberto Manuel Martínez-García, IAC and ULL doctoral student and main author of the work.

“Although the standard model of Cosmology points out that dwarf galaxies are the first to form, it is not clear if they are simple systems or if, in turn, the ones we observe now come from the grouping of other simpler, smaller and more systems. ancient. The presence of rotation would point to this second option. On the other hand, it also points to a common origin of all dwarf galaxies, both those that are currently rich in gas (irregular) and those that are not (spheroidal) ”, indicates Andrés del Pino Molina, STScI researcher and co-author of the study.

“The Gaia satellite has revolutionized our understanding of the Milky Way and its vicinity, providing highly accurate measurements of the positions and motions of nearly two billion stars. Although Gaia data are used mainly for the study of our galaxy, this ESA mission has also opened a new window to the study of satellite galaxies of the Milky Way, giving access, in particular, to information on the internal kinematics of the themselves ”, points out Antonio Aparicio, researcher at the IAC and the ULL and co-author of the work.

However, according to the researchers, studies based on Gaia data come with multiple technical difficulties. First, it is necessary to determine which stars in the database belong to the satellite galaxies and which to the Milky Way itself, being, therefore, pollutants in the sample. The problem is that, although the data analyzed is limited to the region and size of the spheroidal being studied, which is equivalent to a quarter of the angular size of the Moon, the vast majority of the stars detected in that area belong to the Milky Way and are contaminating the sample of interest.

On the other hand, the remoteness of the spheroids studied, which are at a distance of up to approximately half a million light-years, and the low intrinsic luminosity of their stars mean that the measurements are affected by a considerable level of “noise”. Therefore, the analysis of the data requires a thorough filtering and an in-depth analysis of the different observational parameters in order to reach conclusive results.

Roeland P. van der Marel (STScI, Center for Astrophysical Sciences, Johns Hopkins University in the United States) and Laura L. Watkins (Aura Mission for ESA, STScI). (Source: IAC)