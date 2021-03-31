They discover ‘the one who causes fear’, a new and powerful predator

L. aliocranianus it represents not just a new species, but a new genus. Its full name comes from the native Mapuche for ‘the one who causes fear’ – (Llukalkan) and from the Latin for ‘different skull’ (aliocranianus). It was one of 10 abelisaurid species known to science that was flourishing on the southern continents. They were part of the larger theropod clade of huge bipedal carnivores with sharp claws.

“This is a particularly important discovery because suggests that the diversity and abundance of abelisaurids were remarkable, not only in Patagonia, but also in more local areas during the twilight period of the dinosaurs, ” explains Federico Gianechini, leader of the work. “This discovery also suggests that there are likely more abelisaurids out there that we haven’t found yet.”

The fossilized remains of Llukalkan they include a superbly preserved skull. They were discovered in the Bajo de la Carpa Formation, in the Argentine province of Neuquén.

This new species is similar in many ways to Viavenator, except it’s smaller, and the holes in the skull through which the veins pass are larger and farther apart from the supraoccipital ridge, a bone that forms the box of the brain.