They discover the oldest pet cemetery in the world

Discovered by accident

Archaeologists discovered this cemetery, which belongs to the early Roman period of Egypt, by accident. For years, researchers had excavated in the ancient city of Berenice (now known as Medinet-el-Haras) because it housed numerous remnants of Egyptian society.

However, in 2011 researchers began to find skeletons of cats, dogs, and monkeys. Too they found the remains of a fox and a hawk. Although these animals had not been mummified, they were placed in makeshift coffins, such as plant leaves or pieces of cloth. In addition, some cats wore iron collars or beads, some very exclusive and valuable.

Some researchers argue that the ancient world did not have the concept of ‘pets’ as we understand it now. However, around 2,000 years ago the seaport of Berenice (located on the western coast of the Red Sea) was a remote and hostile place. Therefore, according to Osypińska, merchants who brought goods to the empire they traveled accompanied by dogs, monkeys or cats. This shows that human beings have always had the need to be accompanied by animals.