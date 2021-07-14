They discover the neurons that help us remember familiar faces

A new study suggests the existence of a group of neurons that collectively remember the faces of people we know.

Warmth is felt in the chest. When one of our grandparents recognizes us, the years of closeness and relationship are immediately manifested on their faces. Over the years this immediate reaction tends to be lost, due to the wear and tear of the nervous system and loss of synapse between brain cells. Although this mechanism wears out with age, regardless of the stage of life, we all share that functioning to identify a person out of 8 billion on the planet. Could it be that we have finally found the neurons in which these relationships are established originally.

‘Grandma’s neuron’

For decades, the investigations had been in vain. However, the recent discovery of the ‘grandmother’s neuron‘sheds new light on the way we humans recognize others. Among the multiplicity of brain cells that human beings have, it could be that a specific group of them is the responsible for sensory perception of the people we meet.

It is not the first time that this set of neurons has been discussed. The assumptions started in the 1960s, as a theoretical proposal. It was known colloquially as ‘grandmother’s neuron’, and had acid detractors for years. Even Winrich Freiwald, the neuroscientist in charge of the study, did not believe it existed when the research began.

These neurons, Rockefeller University researchers suggest, are the link between perception and memory. Located in the temporal pole of the brain, it is key to relate what we see with what we remember in the long term. According to the study, it is a cell population that recalls altogether the faces that we have known throughout life.

I know you?

The research revealed that there are many sensory neurons that process facial information, collaborating with other groups of brain cells that store it. Today, the scientists who conducted the study believe that hybrids could exist between both extremes, which help the process to take place more easily.

These neurons are highly selective, so they respond to the faces of people we’ve seen more often than they do to strangers. The chemical reaction is instantaneous: they discard the faces that we do not know, preferring those of which we do have a record in the brain.

Sofia Landi, first author of the article, highlights that these relationships are strengthened more strongly if the encounters are constant and physical. Virtual encounters, says the expert, will never be able to print such a strong image on the brain. “[Lo que hemos visto] on a screen may not evoke the same neural activity that the faces that we know in person“, Concludes.

