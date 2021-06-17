They discover the metabolic key to immortality

06/17/2021 at 10:31 AM CEST

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for the Biology of Aging and the University of Cologne have found a metabolic-type mechanism that would play a leading role in aging and longevity of different organisms, including humans. It would be a new possibility to advance a utopia that scientists have stubbornly turned into reality: immortality.

In the search for common mechanisms that determine aging and life expectancy, the specialists found that the folate metabolism, an essential vitamin, influences multiple cell signaling pathways that regulate the lifespan of an organism.

Through experiments on worms, they found that by modifying the metabolic conditions of folate, a substantial increase in the useful life of the specimens. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

According to a press release, scientists believe that the regulation of folate metabolism could have similar effects in mammals and even in humans. This would provide a new possibility to vastly improve human health during aging and even increase longevity.

More and better life

It is evident that different scientific specialties have advanced notably in recent decades in terms of understanding the aging processes. At the same time, improvements in nutrition and eating habits, the adoption of healthier lifestyles and the control of certain diseases have made possible a strong increase in life expectancy Average: In about a century, it went from 35 years to 80 years.

However, a further increase in longevity and the scientific realization of the ancient dream of immortality depend mainly on a thorough understanding of aging processes. Without stop aging, and although all diseases can be treated successfully, death will remain our inexorable destiny.

One of the most viable alternatives to control aging is found in the genetic and molecular field. Previous studies have shown that the inhibition of certain enzymes or specific modifications in ribonucleic acid (RNA) can extend the life expectancy of different organisms.

Folates and “eternal life”

Now the new German study has found a metabolic key that could become a big step for reduce the effects of aging and increase longevity. They found that the regulation of folate metabolism in the Caenorhabditis elegans worm causes an increase in longevity. In addition, they believe that it could be a common process in different species, with potential applications in humans.

Folates are vital vitamins in the synthesis of amino acids and are part of the basic components of our proteins and of the genetic information present in deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). By reducing the activity of specific enzymes of folate metabolism in worms, specialists saw an increase of up to 30% in longevity.

In the same sense, they highlighted that in some varieties of mice with a longer life expectancy, the same processes of reduction of enzymes in the metabolism of folate have been verified. This would mean that we are faced with a mechanism that would work in different organisms to reduce the effects of aging.

The researchers conclude that the precise manipulation of folate metabolism could lead to important advances in the health and quality of life of humans during the aging processes. In future research, they will seek to understand in depth the impact of folate metabolism on longevity, to move towards aging control. Will we be closer to materializing the dream of immortality?

Reference

Regulation of the one carbon folate cycle as a shared metabolic signature of longevity. Annibal, A., Tharyan, RG, Schonewolff, MF et al. Nature Communications (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23856-9

Photo: Besno Pile on Pixabay.