They discover the gene that makes many people with coronavirus asymptomatic

06/09/2021 at 8:40 AM CEST

His name is HLA-DRB1 * 04 and it is responsible for the fact that many people who become infected with Covid-19 do not have symptoms and, if they do, they are mild.

This is attested by researchers from the University of Newcastle (United Kingdom) in the first clear evidence of genetic resistance to coronavirus.

It may interest you: More dangerous and contagious. This is the new variant of the coronavirus in Vietnam

This studio compared to severely affected people with a asymptomatic group and used the sequencing process to target HLA genes.

Pioneering research

The study used samples of 49 patients with severe coronavirus who had been admitted for respiratory failure to North Tyneside Hospital.

On the other hand, samples of 69 workers from the same hospital who were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

This last group only claimed loss of taste or smell and general discomfort.

The research used next-generation sequencing machines to study in depth the different versions (alleles) of the HLA genes, clustered on chromosome 6.

With this, they discovered that there are HLA genes which appear to be associated with the severity of the Covid-19 infection.

Gene carriers DRB1 * 04 they were asymptomatic or mild, while those with this nomenclature ending in * 02 or * 05, They were grave.

A gene from northern Europe

This gene is known to be directly related to increased latitude and the length.

This study is only comprised of participants from European ancestry, which means that more people in the northern and western Europe have this gene.

Therefore, populations in these areas will be more likely to remain asymptomatic than the rest of Europe.

“This is an important finding, as it can explain why some people get the coronavirus but do not get sick. It could lead to a genetic test that could tell who we owe prioritize for future vaccines », have detailed the experts.

Of course these are statistical correlations, not causal, as recognized in the study itself.

There are dozens of environmental factors that predispose to gravity, regardless of pure genetics.

‘This highlights the complex interplay between environment, genetics and disease. We know that some HLA genes respond to the vitamin D and that its low levels are a risk factor for severe COVID and we are working more in this area, ”the authors explain.

In addition, there are also others Suspicious genes in the severity of Covid: the TYK2 and the CCR2.

These proteins unleash inflammation when there is an external aggression of a viral type, for example.

However, there are times when these pro-inflammatory substances they get out of control and attack to the organism.

Sequencing the HLA-DRB1

The HLA-DRB1 gene helps distinguish the own proteins the body from proteins produced by strange invaders like viruses and bacteria.

If the immune system recognizes protein fragments as foreign (viral or bacterial peptides), it triggers a response to attack viruses or invading bacteria.

If this gene is not working properly, the immune system could start attack the the body’s own proteins.

Because of this, HLA-DRB1 appears also implicated in other diseases, autoimmune, such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

It may interest you: Multiple Sclerosis: the leading cause of disability among young people between 20 and 40 years of age

In the case of multiple sclerosis It could be related to inflammation that damages the nerves and the protective layer that surrounds them (the myelin sheath).

In rheumatoid arthritis, variations in this gene are associated with the risk of a person developing the disease or not.