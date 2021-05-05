They discover the gateway to consciousness in the brain

05/05/2021 at 12:22 CEST

According to a new study conducted at the University of Michigan, there is a key area in the brain that appears to be the gateway to consciousness. It is specifically the anterior insular cortex, which works as a “filter” to allow only the most important information to enter consciousness.

Why is part of the signals and information that we receive integrated into conscious experience and another part of the hidden world of the unconscious? According to a press release, the answer would be in the activity of the anterior insular cortex: if it comes into operation, certain experiences overcome a kind of “barrier” that differentiates them from others, thus forming the information integrated into the conscious .

American scientists explained that information processing in the brain has two dimensions: sensory analysis of the environment without consciousness and the process that takes place when a stimulus reaches a certain level of importance and enters the conscious. For example, anesthesia interrupts this cycle and the person is consequently in a state of unconsciousness until its effects last.

Total synchrony between all parts of the cerebral cortex is required to generate consciousness. The thalamus and cortical regions need to be integrated, establishing “bridges” or solid junctions for the exchange of information. Now, the new study has discovered the vital role of the anterior insular cortex in effectively concretizing this process.

Activate and deactivate

In the experiments carried out by neuroscientists to test their hypothesis, a group of volunteers was monitored by functional magnetic resonance imaging after the application of an anesthetic drug. They were asked to perform some simple motor activities and produce mental images from certain stimuli.

The purpose was to evaluate the changes before and after the effect of anesthesia, as well as mental activity during the cycle of unconsciousness caused by the effects of the drug. It is worth noting that mental images can “turn on” the same areas of the brain related to real processes. For example, imagining yourself practicing a sport activates areas of movement in the same way as doing physical activity.

The researchers found that the brain regions that were activated in the participants by mental activities and images gradually lost strength with the effects of anesthesia, eventually being “asleep.” Upon returning to consciousness after the influence of anesthesia, the patterns of brain activity returned to normal. In this cycle, the anterior insular cortex plays a key role.

The barrier to conscious information

The specialists verified that this region of the brain is the one that sets in motion the network of junctions that allows harmoniously integrating the activity of all cortical areas, making it possible for a certain amount of information to be integrated into the conscious. They also found that when consciousness is lost, the anterior insular cortex is deactivated, and therefore exchanges in brain networks and connections that support consciousness are disrupted.

Finally, the researchers highlighted that the degree of stimulation of the anterior insular cortex determines whether or not information passes to the conscious: the higher the level of stimulus generated by the experience, the more possibilities exist for it to be integrated into the experience. consciousness.

Reference

Anterior insula regulates brain network transitions that gate conscious access. Zirui Huang, Vijay Tarnal, Phillip E. Vlisides, Ellen L. Janke, Amy M. McKinney, Paul Picton, George A. Mashour, and Anthony G. Hudetz. Cell Reports (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2021.109081

Cover photo:

Consciousness requires the integration and full attunement between all cortical regions in the brain: the anterior insular cortex is vital to activate this process. Credit: kalhh on Pixabay.