They discover the footprints of Neanderthal children who played in the sand 100,000 years ago

A series of footprints found on the beaches in southern Spain reveal the presence of large families of Neanderthals playing in the sand.

The first human beings were already gregarious beings. It would not be risky to think that they lived in large families, with whom they could move in their nomadic status. In addition to hunt and gather fruit, they may have enjoyed leisure time on the beaches of Eurasia, such as contemporary families. The footprints of Neanderthal children could be proof of this.

Footprints in the sand with 100 thousand years of history

The fossilized footprints discovered on a beach in southern Spain are believed to be over 100,000 years old and may be the first Neanderthal footprints. Photo: Mayoral et al./Scientific Reports

A team of scientists found, while doing field work on the southern coasts of Spain, a series of unusual marks on the beach. Strangely they were shaped like feet, they weren’t the size of an adult brand, but nor did they appear to belong to some other animal.

After extensive analysis, the researchers determined that the footprints found in the sand belonged to neanderthal children, who were possibly walking along the beach with their families about 100 thousand years ago. In their wake, they left a series of characteristic marks, such as those we continue to leave today when playing near the waves.

In addition, scientists think that children did not come alone. On the contrary, they could have been part of “an extended family of 36 Neanderthals“According to Live Science coverage. It is likely that while the adults were resting on the sand, the smaller ones will play near the sea.

Marks near the sea with a chaotic arrangement

The tracks found in southern Spain, according to the article published in Scientific Reports, did not have a conventional arrangement. On the contrary, they seemed not to have an accommodating arrangement:

“We have found some areas where several small footprints appeared grouped in a chaotic arrangement,” said Eduardo Mayoral, a paleontologist at the University of Huelva and lead author of the study.

According to the expert, these marks in the sand could have belonged to very young individuals, by the arrangement in which they were found. This reveals that they could have been playing, a surprise to the Mayoral team, who I had only found evidence of wild animals in the zone.

In total, the team located 87 Neanderthal footprints in the sedimentary rock of Matalascañas. They probably belonged to the Upper Pleistocene period, when Neanderthals they toured Europe and the Middle East in hunter-gatherer groups.

“Probably the water would not have been fresh but rather brackish, since we have found evidence of sea salt crystals on the surface where the footprints are found,” says Mayoral. For this reason, we retain evidence that, for millennia, children like to play by the sea.

