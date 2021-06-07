They discover the five types of relationship between cats and owners: what is yours?

06/07/2021 at 08:03 CEST

Dependent, friendly, informal, distant, independent & mldr; How are cats really in relation to their owners? A new study has examined the behavior of domestic cats to understand the types of relationships they establish with their owner. The result is that these are relationships that always work both ways, and five different types have been identified.

The research ‘My cat and I: a study of the perceptions of cat owners about their bond and relationship’, carried out by academics from the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, involved nearly 4,000 homeowners who responded to a number of questions about your own behavior and that of your pets.

In addition to the research, the University of Lincoln has launched a new interactive questionnaire on its website so that cat owners can find out what kind of relationship they have with their feline companions.

Despite the cat’s popularity as a pet, little is known about its bond and relationship with its owners.

The study identifies and characterizes the different types of relationships that cats can establish with their owners through the use of theories about human attachment and emotional support.

The questionnaire that has been used was developed to collect information on different emotional elements. These included the owner’s perception of the cat as an element of his home, the owner’s level of commitment to the cat, his sensitivity to the cat’s needs, and the consistency of the owner’s interactions with the cat.

In this way, five different forms of cat-owner relationship were identified. These relationships can be categorized as: ‘Open relationship ‘,’ Remote association ‘,’ Informal relationship ‘,’ Co-dependency ‘and’ Friendship ‘.

Professor Daniel Mills, an animal behavior specialist at the University of Lincoln, said: ‘Cats form close emotional relationships with humans, but little is actually known about this. As with any complex social relationship, the type of bond between the cat and the owner is the product of the dynamics established between the two individuals involved, along with their certain personality traits & rdquor ;.

“While many cats can be aloof, it seems that this is not as common as you might think. The sociability of the cat and the owner’s own expectations can be important, as well as the level of emotional investment that the owner places in the animal seem to be particularly important to discriminate what type of relationship they establish both, “he added.

These are the types of relationship discovered by the researchers between the owner and the cat:

1.Co-dependent relationship:

In this case, the cat has often come to depend on a very emotionally involved owner (the cat is very important to the owner, possibly seen as family or as a great friend).

The owner usually plays with the cat regularly and is seen as part of the same social group.

The cat does not relate well to others (it is even likely to hide when, for example, someone comes to the house). This cat has learned that good things come when the owner is around and therefore goes to considerable effort to maintain physical proximity with him. This relationship is common among cats that live in a one-person household with no access to the outdoors.

2 friendship

The owner is emotionally involved with the cat (cares for him, sees him as a good friend or part of the family) and will often find time to play with him. The cat, in turn, is very affectionate and friendly to the owner (he often sits on his lap). The owner is seen by the cat not only as part of the same social group, but also as a secure base (someone to seek comfort from when the cat is worried).

The cat interacts well with others (greets or inspects visitors who come to the house and perhaps visits some neighbors). Along with the friendly and loving relationship, the cat and the owner can function satisfactorily independently. This cat likes to be close to the owner, but does not feel the need to maintain physical proximity with him. Even the separation between the two may not be problematic for him.

3.Open relationship

The expenses of this type of relationship reflect the typical vision of the cat as a solitary and independent animal. These cats interact well with other people (they are prone to greet visitors or visit neighbors) and have some relationship with the owner, but have little need to be with him. Yes, they should have access to the outside. Therefore, they can be seen as indifferent (possibly not going to sit on the owner or lick his hands or face).

4.Remote friendship

Cats of this type are cared for by the owner, but are not normally considered a close friend or part of the family. They may not be very close emotionally, although the cat’s behavior towards the owner can be quite friendly.

These cats prefer to keep their distance from people (owner and others), possibly because they lack confidence. They will not lick the owner’s hands and face, nor will they look for the owner even if they are worried.

5 informal relationship

These cats have always preferred the outdoors to life in their busy homes. They will often visit several houses on your territory (possibly they have more than one house, even) and may be away for days.

Although these cats are friendly to the owner, they will not try to stay close to their caretaker (in fact, they will likely make an effort to put some distance from him).

Reference study and questionnaire: DOI: 10.3390 / ani11061601

