They discover the exact moment when anesthesia deactivates consciousness

A study discovered the moment in which our brain loses connection when under anesthesia.

The doctor already said it: a surgical intervention is necessary. Not only that, the patient you will have to be completely asleep for the procedure to be successful. A couple of minutes before starting, a plastic mask is placed between the person’s mouth and nose. A few moments later, he loses consciousness. The anesthesia took effect.

What is consciousness?

Photo: Getty Images

For the human being, the knowledge of their own existence is vital, as well as its own acts and states. For millennia, this concern has motivated various scientific disciplines. Even though consciousness still remains a mystery to science, a wide field of research remains open regarding what happens this one is altered, or when the senses are lost.

One of them concerns the terrain doctor, particularly in the trigger and after effects of anesthesia in the human body. Not only because it allows specialists to have greater control of the surgical procedure in which it is applied, but also improve dosing safety necessary in each case.

According to the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, ​​today it is possible to determine at a neurological level the exact moment in which anesthetic drugs cause loss of consciousness in the body. The study was carried out from resonance images, since the effect occurs when the cortex and brainstem are out of sync. These were the findings.

What does the neurological system reveal about anesthesia?

Photo: Getty Images

The study, published in the scientific journal Sleep, was conducted with healthy volunteers who underwent neuroimaging tests, so that the brain reaction under the effect of anesthesia.

Researchers from the Hospital del Mar detected the exact sequence by which the brain goes to the state of unconsciousness. A sample of 21 healthy patients was taken, to whom the anesthetic was applied propofol. While it was administered, each volunteer had to press a sensor every two seconds, in order to follow the individual awareness process.

MRI showed that when they stopped straining with the hand, that is, when they lost consciousness, there was a loss of connection between the cerebral cortex. This is how the first record was achieved in which the moment in which it was transitions to anesthesia-induced sleep.

