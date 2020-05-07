The Milky Way is believed to contain hundreds of millions of black holes. But only a few dozen have been revealed, through the X-ray glow of the hot gases surrounding them. Now astronomers found a “nearby” black hole, just 1,000 light years away from Earth.

The black hole is located in the southern constellation Telescopium, it belongs to a system with two companion stars that are bright enough to observe with the naked eye.

However, you will not be able to see the black hole itself; the massive object has such a strong gravitational pull that nothing, not even light, can escape it.

Astronomers discovered this black hole while studying what they thought was just a binary star system, or two stars orbiting a common center of mass.

They were using the 2.2 meter MPG / ESO telescope at the La Silla Observatory in Chile to observe the binary, known as HR 6819, as part of a larger study on double star systems. When they analyzed their observations, the researchers were surprised to learn that a third object was hiding in the system: a black hole.

HOW IS THE STARS NAMEED?

How can we see it, not see it?

Although astronomers were unable to directly observe the black hole, they were able to infer its presence based on its gravitational interactions with the other two objects in the system. By observing the system for several months, they were able to map the orbits of the stars and discover that another massive and invisible object must be operating in the system.

Observations also showed that one of the two stars orbits the invisible object every 40 days, while the other star hangs on its own at a much greater distance from the black hole.

They calculated that the object is a stellar-mass black hole, a black hole formed by the collapse of a dying star, which is about four times the mass of the Sun.

This wide-field view shows the sky region, in the constellation Telescopium, where HR 6819 is located. (Image credit: ESO / Digitized Sky Survey 2 / Davide De Martin)

“An invisible object with a mass at least four times greater than that of the sun can only be a black hole”, Thomas Rivinius, a scientist at the European Southern Observatory who led the new study, said in a statement.

“This system contains the closest black hole to Earth we know of”he added.

After the HR 6819 black hole, the closest known black hole is about three thousand light-years away from Earth in the constellation Monoceros.

But there could still be others lurking even closer that have yet to be detected; Astronomers estimate that there are millions of black holes in our galaxy alone.

How to see HR 6819?

While you may not be able to find the black hole while stargazing from its backyard, sky watchers in the southern hemisphere can see the stars in the HR 6819 system in the night sky without the aid of binoculars or a telescope.

“We were totally surprised when we realized that this is the first star system with a black hole that can be seen with the naked eye”said Petr Hadrava, scientist emeritus at the Czech Academy of Sciences in Prague and co-author. of the study, he said in the statement.

HR 6819 it appears as a single fifth magnitude star in the modern constellation Telescopium, near the border with the Pavo constellation. On the magnitude scale, where smaller numbers denote brighter objects, the fainter objects visible to the human eye have a magnitude of 6.5.

It currently shines at a magnitude of 5.4 (only slightly brighter than Uranus, the darkest planet visible) HR 6819 is barely bright enough for our eyeballs.

The study was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Source: Space / Smithsonian Magazine

The HR 6819 triple system, consisting of two stars and a black hole, is located in the modern constellation Telescopium, which is visible from the southern hemisphere. (Image credit: SkySafari)