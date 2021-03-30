They discover the cause of thrombi related to AstraZeneca: “We already know how to identify it and how to treat it”

German hematologists have discovered that the trigger would be an immune reaction very similar to the one that occurs in a rare side effect of heparin

They have called it “Vaccine Induced Immune Prothrombotic Thrombocytopenia Syndrome” (VIPIT)

Although their study is still preliminary, they say that “it is crucial to alert doctors” about how to deal with this possible complication, and several countries are already doing so.

Know how to detect it, know how to treat it, give it a name. Three basic things to face something new in another way that, until now, seemed a complete mystery. Is what he has achieved a team of German hematologists, led by Andreas Greinacher, from the University of Greifswald. An explanation for those rare episodes of thrombi and platelet-low clotting disorders recorded in at least 30 people vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

They have baptized it as “Vaccine-Induced Immune Prothrombotic Thrombocytopenia Syndrome” (VIPIT), and they explain that this “unusual” combination of symptoms (generalized blood clots and a low platelet count, sometimes with bleeding) is very similar to a rare side effect of heparin called Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT). So, to understand it better, memorize those two names: VIPIT and HIT. Greinacher is forceful with the VIPIT: “We know what to do: how to identify it and how to treat it”, says in the journal Science.

What do we know about this syndrome?

The infectious disease expert Oriol Mitjà echoes, on his Twitter account, what Greinacher’s team has found out. And summarizes the characteristics of the VIPIT:

– occurs in 1 in 1 million

– it would be induced by an activation of platelets, which would form thrombi

– should be identified early and treated with intravenous immunoglobulins

– there are no family or personal predisposing factors

– symptoms appear between 4-15 days after vaccination (headache, blurred vision, speech difficulties, shortness of breath, chest pain …)

How did they come to find out?

It all started as a result of a specific case, that of a 49-year-old Austrian nurse treated by hematologist Sabine Eichinger after being admitted to a Vienna hospital on February 27. He had nausea, an upset stomach, low platelets and thrombosis (blood clots) in his abdominal veins and arteries. He passed away the next day.

That rare combination of thrombocytopenia (low platelets) and clots surprised Dr. Eichinger, who contacted her German colleague Andreas Greinacher. Why? Because i knew that could also occur in that rare side effect of heprain called HIT, and the German hematologist is an expert in that.

Heparin, an anticoagulant, binds to a protein called platelet factor 4 (PF4), forming a complex. AND some people, without knowing why, produce antibodies against this complex, which triggers uncontrolled clotting.

What alerted Eichinger is that this woman, his patient, he had not received heparin. But she had received the AstraZeneca vaccine five days earlier symptoms started. “I thought maybe it was some kind of immune reaction,” Eichinger told Science.

Greinacher got down to business and asked the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which oversees vaccine safety in Germany, if they had seen a case like that woman’s. The answer was yes. Greinacher received blood samples from eight other patients. All had low platelets and unusual clotting.

The goal, then, was study those nine cases to see if they might have suffered from a prothrombotic disorder caused by platelet-activating antibodies directed against platelet factor 4 (PF4), as occurs with heparin. All nine cases had developed thrombosis between day 4 and 16 after receiving the vaccine. Seven of them, cerebral venous thrombosis. Four died.

And even though none of the nine had received heparin before, in four of them they found antibodies against this PF4 protein, which is the hallmark of HIT. The researchers concluded that “the AZD1222 vaccine is associated with the development of a prothrombotic disorder that clinically resembles heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, but that shows a different serological profile ”. Their findings have just been published in this preliminary study.

Is there treatment?

And what does it mean? That the treatment of VIPIT may be similar to that of HIT. At least that’s what Greinacher raises. Say what it is crucial to alert doctors to this possible complication, because detected early, HIT can be treated. And therefore, he suggests, the VIPIT as well. How would it be treated?

– with immunoglobulins (nonspecific antibodies from blood donors), which help slow platelet activation

– with anticoagulants without heparin, which can help dissolve clots

Greinacher explains in Science that there has been at least one case in which a doctor decided to apply his advice and the patient recovered. The German Society for the Study of Thrombosis and Haemostasis has already issued a series of recommendations to diagnose and treat VIPIT.

More than a hypothesis

The University of North Carolina Hematologist Nigel Key also believes that doctors need to be alerted now about all this. But not everyone sees it that way. Because what is not clear yet is how the vaccine can trigger this syndrome. Robert Brodsky, renowned hematologist from Johns Hopkins University in New York, he is not so convinced that the VIPIT can explain all the cases that have occurred with the vaccine.

You do agree that the PF4 antibodies and clotting seen in patients resemble HIT, but warns that the link has not been tested. “I am convinced that these patients have antibodies to platelet factor 4, at least four of them. But I’m not convinced those antibodies are explaining thrombocytopenia or clotting“, he explains in Science.

Both Brodsky and Key agree on one thing: “the cases that have occurred raise the concern that this vaccine is life threatening in a small subset of patients“The question, now, is to find out who is in it. In that sense, Greinacher’s work is just a hypothesis, for now, but pretty solid.

So much that several European countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands or the United Kingdom, have already incorporated the VIPIT into their recommendations in medical practice related to covid. And in Australia, the Technical Advisory Group on Immunization already recommends not administering any COVID vaccine to people with a history of HIT. The conclusion of Oriol Mitjà it is clear, in light of this new information. “The vaccination can continue, you have to keep vaccinating, but doctors can identify and treat VIPIT ”.