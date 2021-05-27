They discover the cause of thrombi caused by AstraZeneca and Janssen

Scientists from the Goethe University (Germany) have been investigating the causes of thrombi caused by the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines against COVID-19 since March and now, They claim that they have discovered why some coronavirus vaccines cause blood clots, and that they could, in fact, be modified to address this problem.

Two vaccines, one manufactured by Oxford-AstraZeneca and the other by Johnson & Johnson, have been linked to rare bleeding disorders, particularly among women under 50 years of age.

Where was the problem?

The key is in the adenovirus, the common cold virus that is used to carry the coronavirus protein to the body, that is, the adenovirus vector that both vaccines use to introduce the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into the body, says Rolf Marschalek, leader of the study that is published in pre-print in Research Square. Once inside the cell nucleus, certain parts of the protein splice or break apart, creating mutant versions, which cannot bind to the cell membrane where major immunization takes place. Floating mutant proteins are secreted by cells in the body, causing blood clots in about one in 100,000 people, according to Professor Marschalek’s theory.

The mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna do not use this delivery system. and there have been no cases of blood clotting linked to them. In their case, they deliver the genetic material to the cellular fluid (the cytosol, a fluid inside the cell where the virus normally produces proteins) and never enter the nucleus.

Blood clots are rare but concerning in the younger age group, who are at higher risk of clotting and less likely to experience serious illness from Covid. Be that as it may, the team of German scientists believe that vaccines could be modified to completely stop this adverse reaction.