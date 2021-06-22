They discover the brain mechanism of opportunity

06/22/2021 at 5:27 PM CEST

A study carried out by researchers from the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (EPFL), in Switzerland, has identified the brain mechanism destined to take advantage of an opportunity. Through it, we learn to wait for the best moment to carry out an action, and to curb the impulse that would lead us to act ahead of time.

The finding will allow us to study how different areas of the brain suppress or activate each other, and teaches us how we can perform fast and precise movements. At the same time, it shows us the way to suppress internal impulses through cognitive control.

According to a press release, experiments in rodents have shown that different regions of the brain are activated or inhibited so that the reaction to stimuli is as timely as possible: neither too hasty nor too slow.

This condition is very important for daily life, since while exploring reality we are constantly tempted to react ahead of time, running the risk of missing a key opportunity for not knowing wait for the right moment to act. Fortunately, the brain knows how to guide us in these situations.

Motor response and cognitive control

For specialists, the mechanism is summarized in the concept of “delayed motor response.” As observed in the tests with mice, they were able to appreciate that certain areas of the cerebral cortex and other regions of the brain form a kind of network that, by “turning on” or “turning off” certain sectors, makes it possible for an action to be delayed with the objective of waiting for the most appropriate and precise moment.

The process includes the start-up or elimination of areas of preparation or motor performance. In this way, when it is necessary to wait for the exact opportunity, the preparation areas are activated and the execution areas go “asleep”.

On the contrary, when the right moment to act arrives, the process is reversed: the motor execution areas are turned on and the preparation areas are temporarily disabled. At that moment, the brain network of opportunity is focused on acting with precision.

The role of the secondary motor cortex

Everything would indicate that a specific region of the brain called the secondary motor cortex would play a crucial role in this process, by integrating the different areas of preparation and execution of actions to make waiting for the ideal moment viable, taking advantage of the opportunity in the best way and not acting early.

It was already known that secondary motor cortex It has a transcendent function when programming and planning the steps that must be carried out to achieve the maximum possible precision and coordination, in terms of movements and actions. However, it is now known how it integrates into a broader brain mechanism for seizing opportunities.

Impulse control

In addition, thanks to the use of sophisticated techniques for observing brain activity, such as high-density electrophysiology or the activation of genes with light, the experts were able to unravel in the brain of rodents the details of the circuit that takes place in different areas of the brain. the cerebral cortex and how the different areas interact.

According to the new study, published in the journal Neuron, the discovery could facilitate future research into how we can harness the potential of our brain to control harmful impulses, thanks to the proper management of our cognitive abilities.

Reference

Rapid suppression and sustained activation of distinct cortical regions for a delayed sensory-triggered motor response. Vahid Esmaeili, Keita Tamura, Wulfram Gerstner, Carl CH Petersen et al. Neuron (2021) .DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neuron.2021.05.005

Photo: Braden Collum on Unsplash.