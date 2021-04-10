They discover that the supply of hot water under the ‘Doomsday Glacier’ is greater than previously thought

For the first time, researchers have been able to obtain data from the subsoil of the Thwaites Glacier, also known as ‘Doomsday Glacier’, and have found that the hot water supply below is greater than previously thought, which raises the fear of a faster melting and an acceleration of the ice flow.

These findings, published in the journal Science Advances, have been possible thanks to the submarine Ran, unmanned, they made their way under the front of the Thwaites Glacier.

Professor Karen Heywood, from the University of East Anglia, UK, explains that “this was the Ran’s first foray into the polar regions and its exploration of the waters under the ice shelf was much more successful than expected.” “We plan to expand on these exciting findings with new missions next year, “he announces.

The submersible has measured, among other things, force, temperature, salinity, and oxygen content of ocean currents that pass under the glacier.

Uncertainty over West Antarctica

Global sea level is affected by the amount of ice on land, and the biggest uncertainty in the forecast is the future evolution of the West Antarctic ice sheet, says Anna Wahlin, professor of oceanography at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, and lead author of the new study.

The West Antarctic Ice Sheet is responsible for around the 10% of the current rate of sea level rise And it is also the one with the most potential to increase that rate because the fastest changes in the world are occurring in the Thwaites Glacier.

Due to its location and shape, the Thwaites is especially sensitive to warm and salty ocean currents that make their way under him. This process can cause an accelerated thaw at the bottom of the glacier and the movement towards the interior of the so-called stranding zone, the area where frozen water goes from resting on the seabed to floating in the ocean.

Due to its inaccessible location, far from research stations, in an area that is usually blocked by thick sea ice and many icebergs, there has been a large scarcity of on-site measurements of this area. This means that there are large gaps in the knowledge of the processes in this region.

Great discoveries

The results, which offer the first measurements made under the Thwaites Glacier, have been used to map ocean currents under the floating part. The researchers discovered that there is a deep connection to the east through which the waters of Pine Island Bay flow, a junction previously believed to be blocked by an underwater ridge.

The research group has also measured the heat transport in one of the three channels that lead the warm water towards the Thwaites glacier from the north, which were not known until now.

“Using the ship’s sonars, nested with the Ran’s very high-resolution ocean mapping, we were able to discover that there are different paths that water takes to get in and out of the ice shelf cavity, influenced by the geometry of the ocean floor, “explains Dr. Alastair Graham of the University of South Florida.

Although the amount of ice that melts as a result of hot water is not much compared to other global freshwater sources, heat transport has a great effect locally and it may indicate that the glacier is not stable over time.

The researchers also observed that large amounts of meltwater flow north and away from the front of the glacier.

Variations in salinity, temperature and oxygen content indicate that the area under the glacier is a hitherto unknown active area in which different bodies of water converge and mix, which is important to understand the melting processes at the base of ice.

As “good news”, Wahlin notes that now, for the first time, they are collecting the data necessary to characterize the dynamics of the Thwaite glacier. “This data will help us to better estimate the thaw in the future. With the help of new technology, we will be able to improve the models and reduce great uncertainty that now exists around global variations in sea level “, he celebrates.