They discover that the key against Alzheimer’s could be in the cellular garbage

¿And if curing Alzheimer’s were as simple as take out the trash mobile? This is the idea on which a team of scientists has been based to develop a drug that, for now, manages to reverse Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice. A first step for it to reach humans.

Butwhat is that of take out the cell phone trash? An idea with which you have been working for a long time is that Alzheimer’s is caused by an accumulation of toxic proteins inside neurons, which make these cells of the nervous system do not affect the functioning of the whole.

To check, researchers have conducted two types of experiment. In the first of the two, researchers have genetically modified mice so that they do not produce a substance called CMA, which becomes the “garbage dump” for cells.

Cells need to recycle proteins, and recover their components, called amino acids. Who else, who less, will have heard of essential amino acids, which are the ones that we cannot manufacture and must be taken with our diet. As well, so that our body does not have problems and does not lack amino acids, we must recover them from the proteins that are no longer used.

If the CMA – Chaperone-mediated autophagy, for its acronym in English – among other mechanisms, does not work properly, proteins build up in cells. And these proteins end up modifying, and they can become toxic.

So the researchers created mice with neurons lacking CMA to see if this caused an Alzheimer’s-like problem. And boy did it: the mice showed memory loss and mobility problems.

And the second experiment? With this they tried to show that Alzheimer’s affected the functioning of the CMA. For that focused on a very specific protein, called tau protein, which is known to accumulate to toxic levels in Alzheimer’s. And the result was also clear and straightforward: in these mice, the CMA was not working properly, and toxic proteins accumulated

But the researchers did not stop there. They created a drug capable of recovering the functioning of the CMA, to see if when administered to the mice, they made the neurons stop accumulating toxic proteins.

By the end of the experiment, the mice had regained their memory, had lower levels of anxiety, and showed no signs of depression. They almost looked like healthy mice. The Alzheimer’s that had been brought on them had been reversed.

Can we sing victory? Of course not. The experiment has been carried out under very special conditions, with modified mice … But, at least, it is a window of hope

