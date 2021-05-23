They discover that some mammals can use the intestine to breathe

05/23/2021 at 12:00 CEST

A study has shown that rodents and pigs are able to use their intestines to breathe in emergency situations. In this way, they provide evidence that these mammals share respiration mechanisms with some aquatic organisms.

It may sound like a joke, but a scientific team at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) has shown that some mammals are capable of use the intestines to breathe in certain emergency situations.

Specifically, this study provides evidence that rodents and the pigs they share with certain aquatic organisms the ability to use their intestines to breathe.

The study concludes that the supply of oxygen, whether in gaseous or liquid form, achieves increase oxygenation levels of the blood in mammals with respiratory failure.

Aquatic inspiration

Aquatic inspirationThe scientists assumed that some aquatic organisms have developed intestinal respiration mechanisms in low-oxygen or hypoxic environments.

The loaches, the cat fish, the sea ​​cucumbers and the weaver spidersare some of these organisms with this unusual capacity.

They capture oxygen through your hindgut to survive in situations where this essential element is in short supply.

Therefore, the aim of this study was to show that mammals can also develop this form of respiration.

To conduct the experiment, the authors designed an intestinal gas ventilation system to deliver pure oxygen through the rectum of mice.

They showed that, without the system, none could survive for more than 11 minutes under conditions of extremely low oxygen.

With the intestinal ventilation, more oxygen reached the heart and 75% of the mice survived for about 50 minutes.

However, this finding led the researchers to devise another method: oxygenated perfluorodecalin injection (PFD).

The intestinal liquid ventilation system provided therapeutic benefits rodents and pigs exposed to non-lethal low oxygen conditions.

For example, mice who received intestinal ventilation could walk further in a 10% oxygen chamber, compared to mice not receiving intestinal ventilation.

On pigs the results were similar. The intestinal liquid ventilation reversed the paleness of the skin, the low body temperature, their oxygen levels increased and all without producing obvious side effects.

The team also confirmed the improvement of the oxygenation at the cellular level by immunochemical staining.

This technique is used to locate molecules in tissues through the use of antibodies.

In addition, they verified that the minimum amount of PFD that was absorbed along with oxygen it did not cause any harm.

The intestinal bacteria were not altered either, so the safety of this method.

Great news

Taken together, the results show that this strategy is effective and alleviates symptoms of respiratory failure in two mammalian model systems.

The first system they tried, that of gas vent, requires abrasion of the intestinal mucosa, making it unlikely that is clinically feasible in human patients.

However, it is clinically proven that the PFD used in the liquid ventilation is biocompatible and safe in humans.

This could be a great news for those people who the coronavirus has affected, especially in the lungs.

With the support of the Japan Medical Research and Development Agency, the researchers plan to expand their studies into the clinical translation.

Conventional therapeutic ventilation, they claim, comprises complex technological protocols.

If these are scarce, as during the pandemic, it is put into danger the lives of many people.

For this reason, the great need to develop less invasive alternatives.

These new discoveries from TMDU researchers may pave the way for New strategies ventilation in the future.

