They discover that microplastics can be a “taste dish” for microbes

04/03/2021 at 8:32 AM CEST

A Spanish scientific team has confirmed the ability of certain microorganisms to adhere to microplastics and gradually degrade them. Although the main obstacle to the research is the slowness of the process, the researchers intend to create a library of bacterial strains with the ability to biodegrade plastics.

The term ‘microplastic’ was chosen as the word of the year 2018 by the Fundéu BBVA foundation and is helping to better understand the serious problems that each year an average of more than eight million tons of plastics are dumped into the sea, as different studies have concluded.

So eliminating the plastic microspheres that accumulate in the oceans has become a goal for the scientific community. A study by the Universitat de les Illes Balears and the Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies (IMEDEA) aims to create a library of bacterial strains with the capacity to biodegrade plastic derivatives.

The presence of plastics less than a millimeter in size in the oceans is becoming a problem of colossal dimensions. The UN noted in 2017 that there were 51 billion microplastic particles in the sea.

Microplastics can be ingested by marine animals, accumulate in your body, and can end up in humans through the food chain. They are, therefore, a serious danger to marine biodiversity and, by extension, to humans.

The problem is that plastic materials are almost indestructible. An example: plastic bags in supermarkets take about 150 years to degrade and bottles could take more than 450 years.

Plus: Polypropylene, a type of plastic used in bottle caps or yogurt containers, can take 100 to 300 years to degrade naturally. And PET (polyethylene terephthalate) in bottles or PVC (polyvinyl chloride) in tubes and pipes can take up to 1,000 years to degrade.

How to remove them?

But also they aim to eliminate microplastics. How? They have found that these materials are rapidly colonized by microbes, mostly microscopic, when they reach marine environments. And they have observed that plastics and their plastispheres have a high primary productivity, due to the great capacity to accumulate nutrients.

This allows photosynthetic organisms, which are pioneers in the colonization of floating plastics, to develop under mesotrophic (i.e. moderate nutrient levels) or even eutrophic (high nutrient levels) conditions, but also in cases where colonized plastic is in an ultra-oligotrophic marine environment (with hardly any nutrients).

Although most of the microbial community prefers the sugars obtained from photosynthesis, the plastic material and its additives that, a priori, are very difficult to degrade, they can also be “a very tasteful dish for some organisms & rdquor;, the scientists point out.

So the objective is to identify these organisms and accelerate the process of plastic degradation, which would allow to face the problem of pollution in the oceans.

The great challenge of studying the biodegradation of plastics is, the authors of the study point out, in that is a process “too slow for traditional microbiology research methods such as microbial growth or substrate depletion & rdquor ;.

Furthermore, the high hydrophobicity, insolubility and molecular weight of polymers make them a material that is practically inaccessible to microorganisms.

The Spanish study, led by doctors Joseph Christie-Oleza, Balbina Nogales and Rafael Bosch, pursues create a library of bacterial strains with the ability to biodegrade plastic derivatives.

This collection, which has hundreds of isolated strains from a multitude of environments, will be genetically and metabolically characterized in order to identify and accelerate the evolution of enzymes that catalyze the degradation of plastics.

Facts about microplastics

–Where are they? They have been found in marine fauna (fish, mollusks, birds, bees, turtles, sperm whales, etc.), salt, tap and bottled water, environmental dust and honey.

–How are they generated? They are produced by the degradation of plastics, by the detachment of fibers during textile washing or by the use of materials in everyday products, such as exfoliating creams, which contain small plastic spheres.

–How do they reach the human being? They can pass through cell membranes and cause feeding and reproduction disorders, disturbances in energy metabolism, and changes in liver physiology.

–Do they carry other substances with them? They can carry antibiotics attached and, when released into aquatic environments, affect photosynthetic microorganisms.

–Are they home to pathogens? Researchers at the New Jersey Institute of Technology have found substances in microplastics that are ideal for growing antibiotic-resistant bacteria and pathogens.

–What other problems do they entail? An added problem is that additives are added to plastics to give them special characteristics, such as stiffness, hardness, color, and so on. These additives can be composed of toxic substances that are released in the plastic degradation process. In significant concentrations, these additives can alter the function of the endocrine system in adult fish and other species, including humans.

Reference article: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.est.0c02305

It may interest you: Spain, world power in plastic waste

It may interest you: They develop a technique to filter microplastics in treatment plants