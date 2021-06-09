They discover that microplastics also invade the deep ocean

Jun 9, 2021 at 8:05 AM CEST

A team of Spanish researchers has discovered that microplastics (which are less than a millimeter in length) are not only on the sea surface or on beaches, but also throughout the entire water column and in the deep ocean. This has great implications on the health of marine fauna, since a large number of species can ingest them. In fact, it has been proven that the mackerel that live in the waters of the Canary Islands have plastic fragments in their stomachs.

The tiny traces of plastic, which are less than a millimeter long, have been permanently installed in the deep ocean. Microplastics generated by human waste have ended up colonizing the entire ocean to at least a kilometer deep, affecting the entire water column, which, on the other hand, is the place where most marine organisms live.

Thus, the fibers and fragments of different shapes, and less than a millimeter thick, in which bottles, bags and even many articles of clothing are decomposing, threaten the marine life of our oceans.

“At first glance these small plastic fragments are not appreciable, but when we analyze the water, they are there.” This is pointed out by the chemist of the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC), Daura Vega, the main signatory of this study that has been carried out in the oceanic waters of the Canary Islands.

Despite their small size, microplastics are not invisible. It is only necessary to bring a small magnifying glass closer to the sea water to detect these traces of this type of anthropogenic contamination.

These are the first conclusions of the DeepPLAS project, carried out by a group of researchers from the departments of Physics and Chemistry of the ULPGC and the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO), which began to collect data on the Atlantic coasts last December .

What they found in this first study, published in Science of the Total Environment, is that microplastics that had previously been stranded on beaches or deposited as a thin film on the surface of the sea, have also ‘fallen’ to the bottom through the water column.

Researchers have found that these traces of polluting material precipitate down to at least a kilometer deep. However, they warn that it is possible that they could be present even much lower.

“It is possible that there are also in deeper layers,” insists Vega, who does not see this possibility as unreasonable, given that the data from the experiment are limited, because it only measured the first 1,150 meters of depth.

In any case, the researchers suspect that The entire ocean – and not just the part of the sea that surrounds the Canary Islands – is riddled with these small and harmful traces of plastic. “It is a global phenomenon,” asserts the researcher, who emphasizes that, despite the fact that the ocean is very large, it is also “finite.”

It is not the first time that the possibility that the ocean is full of microplastics has been revealed due to the uncontrolled action of humans and, despite its, at first glance, good condition. But this Spanish study is the first to corroborate with reliable data what is really happening in the world.

“The scientific community knew that there were microplastics on the surface that then fell, because they had been found at the bottom,” explains Vega, who indicates that this study confirms that they also remain suspended for a long time between both layers.

“We wanted to know if the microplastic was not only falling continuously, but also if there was a certain permanence in the water”, remarks the researcher. By studying their behavior, the scientists concluded that microplastics are able to remain suspended within this water column for a long time without changing its course, despite the great ocean currents that affect the Canary archipelago.

“We studied how they were transported to see if they had established a seasonal or other pattern in their distribution,” Vega insists. However, they were surprised to find that the movement of these microplastics is more closely related to small-scale phenomena, such as eddies, winds or local currents. “In the next study we will investigate more in depth about this phenomenon in order to establish some type of pattern”, the researcher advances.

This study is related to other research carried out recently at the ULGPC on the levels of microplastics found in the interior of mackerel and which also opened the possibility that concentrations of microplastics were more common in the ocean than previously believed.

80% of mackerels, with microplastics

In the same study it was concluded that almost 80% of the mackerel fished in waters close to the archipelago contain plastic fragments in their stomachs. In fact, in a subsequent evaluation, in which the samples collected by both research projects were compared, it was found that the samples taken from the water column coincide with those obtained from these fish.

“They corresponded in quantities, shapes and colors,” says chemistry. Like mackerels, there are many organisms that inhabit the water column. In fact, this fraction of the ocean is one of the richest in biodiversity, given its favorable conditions of habitability.

“We are not only talking about megafauna, such as an orca or a dolphin, in this area there are also zooplankton and other organisms, so it will still be necessary to study what implications the presence of microplastics may have in this area,” says Vega.

